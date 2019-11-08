New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
All Stories By

Chris Jarrard

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He has been an avid follower of PC games since the early 90's and is proud to a fault of his Voodoo2 12MB GPU. He enjoys mild weather and believes breakfast should be served at every meal. You can follow him @crbz_jarrard on Twitter.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola