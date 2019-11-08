Chris Jarrard

Hearthstone - Descent of Dragons interview: Building the 13th expansion
We catch up with Blizzard's Hearthstone team to get the inside scoop on its upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.
We catch up with Blizzard's Hearthstone team to get the inside scoop on its upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.
Today's episode of the ShackStream tries to harness the power of the force in Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
The Korean-produced first-person shooter is making its way to North American shore next year exclusively on Xbox and the first-ever gameplay footage of the console version makes its debut.
Frontier's amusement park simulator will be open for business on Xbox next year.
Today's episode of the ShackStream ventures into the online portion of RDR2.
This new hero collector RPG draws inspiration from the cartoons that dominated the airwaves in the 80s and 90s.
Today's episode of the ShackStream ventures into the online portion of RDR2.
With default settings, you may find that being a mouse and keyboard cowboy feels more awkward than it should. Use our guide to get the most out of your Red Dead Redemption 2 PC experience.
Asif and Blake are streaming the hottest live esports takes on the planet and are completely unfiltered.
Today's episode of the ShackStream flips the switch on the NOS and drifts into a neon oblivion.