Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 129

Good afternoon, readers and/or viewers. As we slide through another Monday, the time comes to reflect on the previous week and weekend of competitive gaming for a live Twitch show we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. In each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. join forces to smarten up you, the viewer, about all things esports. You can also reliably count on some off-topic food chat.

In today’s episode, the crew will kick things off with an in-depth recap of POUND 2022, including Gluto’s success, top North American players, and Hungrybox’s complaints about event payouts. The team also discusses gaming on Tinder, Capcom’s event hiring practices, Overwatch 2 changes, and Halo Infinite esports mingling with an NFL team. As always expect lots of discussion and a quick jaunt through sauce talk.

The show begins at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!



