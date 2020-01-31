How to Get Twitch Prime by Linking An Amazon Prime Account Link your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account to gain access to Twitch Prime, which has its own benefits and offers.

Getting Twitch Prime is as easy as linking an Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account. It's really that easy. By introducing these two platforms to one another, you can reap the rewards of the premium side of this popular streaming service. Read on and we’ll show you how to link Twitch and Amazon together!

How to link Amazon account to Twitch Prime

The process of linking Amazon to Twitch, in order to get Twitch Prime, is remarkably simple. This simplicity is thanks, in part, to the fact that Amazon owns Twitch. Those who wish to link their account together should head over to the Twitch Prime website to see a simple overview or even start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

The process of signing up is rather simple. Thanks to the affiliation with Amazon, all relevant forms should already have your information in them.

However, some Amazon Prime subscribers have encountered an error on the website stating that a billing address must be verified before being granted access to Twitch Prime. If you encounter this problem, there is another means of signing up and linking Twitch and Amazon.

By far the easiest way for Amazon Prime subscribers to link up Twitch is to head to the Amazon homepage. From there, perform the following steps:

Click on Accounts and Lists and sign in if necessary Navigate to the Your Account homepage Click on the button labeled Prime Scroll down to find the Twitch Prime listing Select the Learn More option Click the Connect your Twitch Account button in the upper-right corner.

After a short wait, your Twitch and Amazon accounts will be linked, and you can start enjoying all those tasty benefits.

Twitch Prime perks and benefits

Linking your accounts comes with a number of handy benefits. Chief among these is the ability to get free video games as well as free in-game loot and items simply by taking part in the Twitch experience, with the company cycling out different benefits with each passing month. Past in-game offerings have included the Kooky Chocobo mount in Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, exclusive World of Tanks content, and a particularly attractive bundle of free Apex Legends loot.

The benefits don't stop there: Twitch Prime members are granted a Prime Exclusive chat badge and one free channel subscription each month, which is a great way to support your favorite Twitch streamers.

Players can also get discounts on pre-order retail game releases, pre-order price guarantees, and release-date delivery for new game releases. Coupled together with the subscription's other benefits, like access to Amazon's video streaming service and two-day shipping on Prime-eligible orders, the perks of being a subscriber are certainly substantial.

There you have it, linking your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account is super easy. Now that you've snagged yourself a Twitch Prime account, you can start enjoying the aforementioned benefits and deals. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch Prime page so you don't miss out on any of the latest offerings!