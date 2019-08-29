Kevin Tucker

Death Stranding voice actors and cast
Learn more about the Death Stranding voice actors and cast with our list of all vocal talents featured in the latest Kojima Productions game.
Learn more about the Death Stranding voice actors and cast with our list of all vocal talents featured in the latest Kojima Productions game.
Discover the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint release date and learn when you can jump into the newest series release from the crew at Ubisoft.
Legendary fish locations are hard to find in Red Dead Redemption 2, so we've put this guide together with a legendary fish map to each one.
Link your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account to gain access to Twitch Prime, which has its own benefits and offers.
How many hours can you expect to play the Borderlands 3 campaign? Here's how long it should take to beat Borderlands 3.
Learn more about the cast of Borderlands 3 voice actors to discover who voices iconic characters such as Claptrap, Rhys, Lorelei, Moxxi, and others.
The paranormal-themed action title from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games is a heart-pumping head trip with a slew of technical difficulties.
Shacknews gets the inside scoop on changes, improvements, and optimization efforts on PES 2020, the upcoming release from Konami.
The crew at Epic Games is shining light on eight games from eight different independent developers as part of its PAX West 2019 showcase.
Here's how to get around the Pokemon Masters Error 20101 that is preventing players from connecting to game servers.