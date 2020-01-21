Doom Eternal release date on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Find out what the Doom Eternal release date is for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

After E3 2019, buzz for Doom Eternal is white hot. The latest FPS release from id Software appears faster, smoother, and more brutal than ever, showcasing all the power made available through the id Tech 7 engine. Since loads of new gameplay footage was revealed at E3, players could naturally assume that the game is pretty close to release, and they would be right. Read on to learn the release date of Doom Eternal for all platforms.

Doom Eternal release date | PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia

The Doom Eternal release date was originally set for November 22, 2019. However, Bethesda recently announced that it would be pushing the release date back to March 20, 2020. When Doom Eternal releases, it will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC first. The developers are also still planning to release Doom Eternal on Nintendo Switch, however, that release date is unknown at this time and will come after the initial release in March of 2020.

Jump back into the shoes of the Doomguy when Doom Eternal releases on March 20, 2020.

Doom Eternal is coming and it’s bringing hell with it. Set to release in just a matter of months, the game is looking more and more visceral, action-packed, and just outright fantastic. You can check out our latest hands-on with Doom Eternal to hear more about the upcoming game, or even check out the latest gameplay trailer that we’ve included below.

What's new in the upcoming release? Lots, it seems. There is a continued emphasis on aggressive action, with the stoic demon slayer making use of the usual sorts of rockets and bullets in addition to bladed weapons and a sort of grappling hook. Doom Eternal will also feature many new enemy types, as well as some that are being brought back from games that released before the Doom 2016 reboot.

Doom Eternal will also feature multiplayer modes. One is rather aptly named Battlemode, and it pits one player as the Doom Slayer against two player-controlled demons with special powers. The other mode is called Invasion, and it's an asymmetrical affair where players drop into others' single-player games while assuming the role of a random demon. How's that for a head trip: After mowing through hordes of AI enemies, you notice that one particularly tough baddie seems to be moving differently, perhaps playing mind games with you. It's enough to make anyone second-guess themselves.

Doom Eternal will release in March 2020, and unless you primarily play games on a mobile phone, it's safe to say the newest id Software release will be made available on the platform of your choice. To stay on top of other launch dates, be sure to drop by Shacknews' 2020 video game release date schedule.