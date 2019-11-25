Legendary Fish locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary fish locations are hard to find in Red Dead Redemption 2, so we've put this guide together with a legendary fish map to each one.

Legendary fish locations (often referred to as legendary fish RDR2) are not easy to spot in Red Dead Redemption 2. With so many bodies of water both big and small, players could wander endlessly and not find them all. In this guide, we'll help you find all the legendary fish your horse can carry.

Legendary fish locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Before catching any sort of legendary fish, players will need to have met the stranger named Jeremy Gill and opened up the quest called A Fisher of Fish. This is accomplished over at Gill Landing, New Hanover, on the north shore of the Flat Iron Lake. Mr. Gill will give players a legendary fish map so they can track down each fish, but that map isn't very specific. We've included the locations of each legendary fish with their own map.

Catching Legendary Fish in Red Dead Redemption 2 requires the use of three specific lures: the Special Lake Lure, the Special River Lure, and the Special Swamp Lure. Simply put, players will not catch any legendary fish without these lures. Fortunately, they aren't too hard to find: after players meet Gill, the Special Lures can be purchased for $20 each at the bait shop in New Hanover, in the area known as Bayou Nwa, around the middle of Lake Lagras.

Red Dead Redemption 2's legendary fish map

Any of the three special lures can be used to catch any of the legendary fish. However, using the right lure stands a greater chance of catching a legendary fish, or of catching one more quickly. The correct lure for each fish type can be found alongside the fish's location in the listings below. In the off chance that players dropping by this guide haven't yet unlocked the activity, be sure to stop by our guide to learn how to start fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Legendary Bluegill

Location of the Legendary Bluegill

The Legendary Bluegill can be caught on the eastern side of the Flat Iron Lake, due west of the city of Rhodes, between the shore and the barrier islands. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Bullhead Catfish

Location of the Legendary Bullhead Catfish

The Legendary Bullhead Catfish can be found swimming through the western inlet of Sisika Penitentiary island, on the far eastern side of the in-game map. Use the Special River Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Chain Pickerel

Location of the Legendary Chain Pickerel

The Legendary Chain Pickerel finds its home in the Dakota River, and can be caught near the bend just northwest of Flatneck Station in The Heartlands. Use the Special River Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Largemouth Bass

Location of the Legendary Largemouth Bass

The Legendary Largemouth Bass hangs out in the New Austin region of the San Luis River, not too far away from Armadillo, on shore west and slightly south of Lake Don Julio. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Large Sturgeon

Location of the Legendary Large Sturgeon

The Legendary Large Sturgeon can be found where the Kamassa River opens out into the Lannaheche River, west of Saint Denis in southern Lemoyne. Use the Special River Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Longnose Gar

Location of the Legendary Longnose Gar

The Legendary Longnose Gar is located in Lake Lagras, east of the Kamassa River in the Lemoyne's Bluewater Marsh area. Use the Special Swamp Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Muskie

Location of the Legendary Muskie

The Legendary Muskie is located in the Lannaheche River on the east end of New Hanover, in the waters just outside the Van Horn Trading Post. Use the Special River Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Perch

Location of the Legendary Perch

The Legendary Perch can be found in New Hanover, southwest of Annesburg, in the Elysian Pool off the Kamassa River. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Redfin Pickerel

Location of the Redfin Pickerel

The Legendary Redfin Pickerel can be found toward the eastern end of New Austin, in the Lower Montana River inlet known as Stillwater Creek, due east of MacFarlane's Ranch. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Rock Bass

Location of the Legendary Rock Bass

The Legendary Rock Bass is located on the western border of West Elizabeth, at the end of the Lower Montana river in the Aurora Basin. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Smallmouth Bass

Location of the Legendary Smallmouth Bass

The Legendary Smallmouth Bass can be found near the western edge of West Elizabeth, in the lake known as Owanjila, toward the northern end of the Upper Montana River. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Sockeye Salmon

Location of the Legendary Sockeye Salmon

The Legendary Sockeye Salmon is located in western Ambarino, just past the point where the Beartooth Beck empties into Lake Isabella, due west of Barrow Lagoon. Use the Special Lake Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Steelhead Trout

Location of the Legendary Steelhead Trout

The Legendary Steelhead Trout is located in the northeast corner of the in-game map, just past the Brandywine Drop area of the Kamassa River. Use the Special River Lure.

Return to table of contents.

Legendary Catfish

There's a good reason why we've listed the Legendary Catfish outside of the standard alphabetical order: it's because players can't actually catch one until they've caught and mailed off all 13 other fish. Once they have, Jeremy will send an invite to the hero asking to meet up at his fishing hut. Once arrived, the duo will make a trip to Rio Bravo where they'll be able to catch the Legendary Catfish.

Return to table of contents.

With the help of our legendary fish map for each species, anglers shouldn't have any trouble finding each legendary fish in the game. With that out of the way, it's time to start tracking down each of the Red Dead Redemption 2 legendary animal locations. The action doesn't stop there, of course — stop by our Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide to brush up on all the biggest details of Rockstar Games' latest open-world release.