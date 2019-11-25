All Legendary Animal locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Discover where to find each type of Legendary Animal roaming the wilds of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that leans rather heavily on its survival-inspired elements, and part of that entails allowing players to fish and hunt for different types of animals. Among those animals are several Legendary variations that are harder to find, more difficult to kill, and stand a chance of dropping Legendary hides and pelts. Finding them all can be a bit of a chore; fortunately, we've got the location of every Legendary Animal in Red Dead Redemption 2 featured below.

Legendary Animal hunting locations and tips

Legendary Animals are rare in Red Dead Redemption 2, and players would be wise not only to approach them with caution but to also kill them with consideration. They can be tough to take down, but assuming players make keen use of their weapons, they stand a far better chance of earning a perfect hide.

Studious use of each of the game's weapons is a good practice to get into in general, but for Legendary Animals, it's a must, as these are the only ways that players can score the Legendary Hides needed to craft all the best gear at the Trapper.

The Legendary Animal map in Red Dead Redemption 2

Continue reading to learn the locations where players can find each type of Legendary Animal in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Legendary Alligator

Location of the Legendary Alligator

The Legendary Alligator can be found in the southeast region known as Lemoyne, on the western shore of Lagras Lake, a short ways south of the main body of water.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Beaver

Location of the Legendary Beaver

The Legendary Beaver can be found in the eastern region known as Hanover, due west of the Van Horn Trading Post, on the northern shore of a river-connected pond a short distance south of the Elysian Pool.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Bharati Grizzly Bear

Location of the Legendary Grizzly Bear

The Legendary Grizzly Bear can be found in the northern region known as Ambarino, in the area called Grizzlies East, just north and west of O'Creagh's Run.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Big Horn Ram

Location of the Legendary Big Horn Ram

The Legendary Big Horn Ram can be found in the northern region of Ambarino, outside of Valentine, in an area wedged between the Dakota River to the east and Cattail Pond to the west.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Boar

Location of the Legendary Boar

The Legendary Boar can be found in the region known as New Hanover, on the south side, in the area called Bluewater Marsh, on the east side of the Kamassa River.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Buck

Location of the Legendary Buck

The Legendary Buck can be found in the region known as West Elizabeth, toward the far western side of the map. It'll be in the area called Big Valley, due west of Mount Shamm and due north of Lake Owanjila.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Cougar

Location of the Legendary Cougar

The Legendary Cougar can be found in the New Austin region, near to the southwestern border of the in-game map, due west of Tumbleweed in Gaptooth Ridge.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Coyote

Location of the Legendary Coyote

The Legendary Coyote can be found toward the western end of the region known as Lemoyne, just outside of Eris Field, due south of Dewberry Creek.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Elk

Location of the Legendary Elk

The Legendary Elk can be found in the northern region called Ambarino, just east of Fort Wallace, almost due south of the Bacchus Bridge.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Fox

Location of the Legendary Fox

The Legendary Fox can be found in western Lemoyne, in the area known as Scarlett. It will be hanging out near Mattock Pond, due north of the city of Rhodes.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Moose

Location of the Legendary Moose

The Legendary Moose can be found in the northeastern extremes of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, in the region known as Ambarino, off the western shore of the Kamassa River.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Panther

Location of the Legendary Panther

The Legendary Panther known as Giaguaro (think "jaguar") can be found in the region known as Lemoyne, south of Rhodes in the area known as Bolger Blade. Note that it only the Legendary Panther will only spawn after completing nine Master Hunter Challenges.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Pronghorn

Location of the Legendary Pronghorn

The Legendary Pronghorn is located in New Austin, a short ride away from Fort Mercer, due west of Rio del Lobo Rock in Rio Bravo.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Tatanka Bison

Location of the Legendary Tatanka Bison

The Legendary Tatanka Bison can be found in the southern extremes of West Elizabeth, due south of Stillwater Creek, a short ride away from both MacFarlane's Ranch and Thieves Landing.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary White Bison

Location of the Legendary White Bison

The Legendary White Bison is located in the northwestern side of Ambarino, due west of Barrow Lagoon, near the northeastern shore of Lake Isabella.

Return to the table of contents.

Legendary Wolf

Location of the Legendary Wolf

The Legendary Wolf can be found in central Ambarino, on the north side of the Dakota River, right around the Cotorra Springs.

Return to the table of contents.

With the maps and locations for each Legendary Animal out of the way, players can start their hunt for the game's most impressive creatures and valuable rewards. Now might also be a perfect time to start tracking down each and every Legendary Fish. Don't get left in the dust — keep on top of everything in Rockstar Games' latest open-world release by heading over to Shacknews' Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide.