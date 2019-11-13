Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

This Red Dead Redemption 2 guide hub will be players' one-stop-shop for everything required to navigate Rockstar Games' masterful open-world title. We'll assist you with learning the basic concepts and complex mechanics, help you find animal locations and collectibles, and prepare you to be the best Arthur Morgan you can be. Browse through our more than 60 guides, recently updated to for accuracy and the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC.

To help make navigating this article easier, we've included a handy table of contents. Make sure to use the links provided throughout to jump to whatever section you need.

Info and FAQs

Red Dead Redemption 2 review: Cowboy up

In their latest release, Rockstar Games has created a living world that expertly balances a fast-paced narrative with peaceful moments of reflection. Bill Lavoy goes in-depth with his review.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC build guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the kind of game people will build a new PC for. Have a look at our PC build guide to make sure you're hitting the mark you need to enjoy this epic open-world adventure.

How to capture gameplay on PC

If you're wondering how to capture gameplay while playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, this guide discusses a couple of options that should ensure everyone is covered no matter what their setup is.

Should you choose Vulkan or DirectX 12 on PC?

There's an option in the PC settings of Red Dead Redemption 2 to use Vulkan or DirectX 12. This guide helps you decide which option is best for you so that you're not toggling options in the dark.

How to use Photo Mode on PC

The Photo Mode offered for PC players is one of the most popular features. This guide discusses how to use the Photo Mode, including how to activate it if you're using a controller on PC

PlayStation 4 controls

Those who played previous Rockstar Games titles on the PlayStation 4 will be fairly comfortable with the controls, but our PS4 controls guide will help you with some of the more detailed parts of gameplay.

Xbox One controls

Besides different button names, the Xbox One controls for Red Dead Redemption 2 mimic the PS4, but it's still nice to see your controller's configuration at a glance. We've got all the necessary buttons to help you be the best outlaw you can be.

General Red Dead Redemption 2 guides

General hints and tips

Anyone playing Red Dead Redemption 2 for the first time should take a few moments to study our spoiler-free tips. These will help you enjoy your first few hours instead of bumbling around trying to figure out simple tasks.

All cheat codes and unlock requirements

Check out a list of all available cheat codes and learn about the newspapers and unlock requirements needed to use them. We encourage a play through without cheats, but there here if you need them.

How long is Red Dead Redemption 2?

How long it takes to beat Red Dead Redemption 2 depends on the player. The story is long enough, but players can add dozens of hours to their experience if they intend to see and do everything in the game.

Wanted and bounty system

It's only a matter of time before you break the law in Red Dead Redemption 2, so you best know how the Wanted and Bounty systems work if you plan to live the life of an outlaw.

All Van der Linde camp upgrades

One of the most satisfying things to do in the game is to upgrade the Van der Linde camp. This will take patience and cash, but you'll find it's well worth the investment for many reasons.

Voice actors and cast guide

The voice actors and cast in Red Dead Redemption 2 is second to none. Have a look to see who plays your favorite characters, including Sadie Adler and Arthur Morgan.

How to upgrade Dead Eye

Dead Eye is one of the most effective tools players will get in relation to combat. This guide shows you how many levels and ranks it has, and how to upgrade it to its maximum abilities.

How to solve the Strange Statues puzzle

Players can earn three Gold Bars by solving the Strange Statues puzzle. The answer isn't obvious, and most players may not even know this puzzle exists if they don't read our guide about it.

All talismans and trinkets

Talismans and Trinkets are a way to get some sneaky bonuses for Arthur Morgan. Make sure you're taking those goodies to the Fence so you can craft your way to some gameplay perks.

Where does Red Dead Redemption 2 take place?

As you're riding your horse around and enjoying the open world of Red Dead Redemption 2, you might wonder where it takes place. This article will discuss the real-life locations that inspired the game.

How many chapters are there in Red Dead Redemption 2?

This is a breakdown of chapters players can expect to find, although there are many more missions than chapters. We've got you covered if you're wondering how far along you are in the journey.

How to make money fast

Making money in Red Dead Redemption 2 is essential if you're going to thrive as Arthur Morgan. Be sure to mix all of our money-making tips together to get as filthy rich as one could expect while running from the law.

How to fast travel

Despite the fact you shouldn't fast travel in Red Dead Redemption 2, there are three ways to go about it for those who insist. We've detailed each of them in this guide, even though this open world is one you should enjoy at a walking pace at all times.

How to replay missions

If you're a sucker for punishment and require Gold ratings on all your missions, knowing how to replay them is going to be essential. Or, maybe you just found one particularly entertaining and want to experience it again. Either way, we have you covered.

How to take a bath

There comes a particular point in the Red Dead Redemption 2 story where players are definitely going to want to take a bath. Let us guide you to the location nearest you so that you can get Arthur Morgan cleaned up all proper like.

Horse bonding, grooming, caring, and reviving

Learn about breaking, taming, bonding, feeding, reviving, and calling your horse.

How to take photos and selfies

Take photos, self-portraits, and selfies with Arthur Morgan.

How to find your hat

We break down three easy ways to find your lost hat.

How to rob stores and banks without becoming wanted

Holding up and robbing stores and banks may be easy, but getting away with the crime without becoming wanted is a bit more difficult.

How to build a camp and campfire

If you're taking a long journey, you might want to build a campfire at night and get some rest.

Weapons and combat guides

Red Dead Redemption 2 complete combat guide

Master the basics of Rockstar Games' latest release with our essential guide to combat, weapons, Dead Eye, and more.

Melee combat and fistfight controls

Brush up on the controls and buttons needed to punch, block, and grapple while in a fistfight.

How to craft poison arrows

Hunting guides

Complete hunting guide

Get an in-depth look at hunting in RDR2 with these tips and breakdowns of the mechanics.

Complete Trapper crafting guide - clothing, materials, and prices

Learn about all the different hats, coats, vests, gloves, chaps, and boots that can be crafted at the Trapper, including the money and materials required to craft them.

Master Hunter 8: Catch three fish without using a fishing rod

As players work through the Master Hunter challenges they will be tasked with catching three fish without using a fishing rod. We know just the spot to bang this one out in just a few seconds.

How to kill the Legendary Bharati Grizzly Bear

Players will need the right gear and a solid plan to kill the legendary Bharati Grizzly Bear.

How to kill the Legendary Moose

Take a long trip north and learn how to kill the Legendary Moose.

How to get perfect hides, skins, and pelts

Learn the animals to hunt and the weapons to use to get a perfect hide.

What to do with legendary bear pelt

If you managed to kill the Legendary Bear early in your story mode run, let us help you figure out what to do with it. There's a specific NPC who would love to hear from you.

Fishing guides

How to start fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2

Learn how to unlock the ability to go fishing at will in RDR2.

All Legendary Fish locations and maps

Learn where to find each type of Legendary Fish, plus the lures needed to bring them in quickly.

Rock Bass location

Learn where to find tons of Rock Bass in the various rivers and streams spread out across the map in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Longnose Gar location

Learn the best place to look for Longnose Gar in Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as the best baits and lures to use to catch this large fish.

Steelhead Trout location

Find out where you need to go to catch Steelhead Trout, as well as exactly what bait and lure you'll need to use to reel it in.

Wanted Bounties

Wanted Bounty: where to find Benedict Allbright

The location of Benedict Allbright and how to capture him alive.

Wanted Bounty: where to find Ellie Anne Swan

Locate and capture Ellie Anne Swan and bring her to justice.

Vendors and item locations

Where to find a horse brush

Your horse is going to get very dirty, especially when you're in Valentine during the first few hours of the game. Learn where to find a brush to keep it clean and happy.

Where to find the White Arabian horse, RDR2's best horse

The white Arabian horse is the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2. We'll show you where to find it and how to tame it. This is the fastest horse in the game, making many missions easier.

Warped Brindle Arabian horse location exclusive to PC

There's a horse that only appears in the PC version of the game, the Warped Brindle Arabian. Players will want this horse, as it's one of the best in the game and looks amazing.

Where to find leather working tools

The leather working tools are required to update the Van der Linde camp, and upgrading the camp is one of the more interesting things to focus on while hunting for the various animals.

Where to find the Fence vendor

Selling random crap you find in the world is one of the best ways to make a little cash in Red Dead Redemption 2, and for that players will need to know where to find the Fence.

Where to find the Trapper

For those who enjoy the story mode, the Trapper is one of the most useful NPCs in the game. We've got all of his locations marked on the map so you're never in the dark about where to take your pelts.

Where to get Exotic Bird Meat, how to find Pelicans

Learn the best places to hunt for Pelicans, which will drop Exotic Bird Meat that you can cook and season to complete daily challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Animal locations

All Beaver locations

Tracking down beavers can be tough, so use our handy guide to locate them all.

All Bull locations

It's hard to find a Bull in Rockstar Games' latest release, but this guide will show you all their locations.

Blue Jay location

Nothing is more difficult than finding a random bird when you need to, so this guide tells you where to find a Blue Jay every single time. Seriously, it's sitting on a rock waiting for your Small Game Arrow.

Virginia Opossum location

Players are curious about where to find a reliable spawn point for the Virginia Opossum, and we have one that should work perfectly for those who need quick access to the Trapper or sending mail.

American Bullfrog locations

Use our handy guide to find one of the best places to hunt for the American Bullfrog, which players will need to track down to complete daily challenges and acquire animal parts.

Where to find Grizzly Bears and American Black Bears

Locate both Grizzly Bears and American Black Bears, giving you the edge when hunting these predators.

All Legendary Animal locations and maps

Discover where to find each type of Legendary Animal roaming the wilds of the Old West.

Herb and plant locations

Blackberry locations

Find out the best spot to search for Blackberry bushes, so you can stock up on this useful item in both Red Dead Redemption 2's singleplayer and Red Dead Online.

Evergreen Huckleberry locations

Find out one of the best spots to visit to pick Evergreen Huckleberries, a useful item needed for crafting and to complete daily challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to find Yarrow

Players looking to complete the Herbalist challenges will need to be on the lookout for Yarrow, and we've got two locations that you can count on finding this elusive plant.

Collectible guides

All Dinosaur Bone locations

There are 30 Dinosaur Bones to collect in Red Dead Redemption 2, and players will earn rewards along the way. We have map images and screens of every Dinosaur Bone in Red Dead Redemption 2.

All Grave locations

As one might assume, people die in Red Dead Redemption 2. We have the locations of all the graves you can visit but, be warned, major spoilers lie within this unique guide to the dead. Rest in peace to the characters who have fallen.

All Dreamcatcher locations

There are 20 Dreamcatchers to be found in Red Dead Redemption 2, and finding all of them has an in-game benefit that should interest most players. We've got you covered for detailed locations on where to find each Dreamcatcher as you journey with Arthur Morgan.

All Rock Carving locations

You've probably walked by some Rock Carving locations already, but we can make sure you don't miss any of the 10 found in the game. Collect them all to get the Old Brass Compass and Raven Claw Talisman, which provide useful perks for an outlaw.

All Cigarette Card locations

There are 144 unique cigarette cards to find across the vast Wild West in Red Dead Redemption 2. Collecting all of these cards takes a long time, though it’s worth it for the individual rewards each collection offers. All of this is part of the side quest, Smoking and Other Hobbies.

All World's Champions Cigarette Cards

There are 12 cigarette cards belonging to the collection, World’s Champions. These cards are scattered around the mainland of New Hanover and can be collected at any time during the story – there’s no need to venture down to Blackwater.

All Vistas of America Cigarette Cards

The 12 cigarette cards included in the Vistas of American collection are found all over the map in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to collect them all, you will need to have access to Blackwater. There’s no efficient grouping here, expect to spend a lot of time traveling around.

All Stars of the Stage Cigarette Cards

Stars of the Stage is another series of Cigarette Cards players can collect as part of the side quest, Smoking and Other Hobbies. By collecting all 12 cards and sending them off, you will receive a Small Jewelry Bag and $50.

All Prominent Americans Cigarette Cards

The 12 Prominent Americans cigarette cards are one of the few series that can be collected without venturing too close to Blackwater. The main bulk of these cards are down in Lemoyne. Collect them all to get three Eagle Feathers and $50.

All Marvels of Travel Cigarette Cards

Marvels of Travel are another collection of 12 cigarette cards that can be collected without access to Blackwater. Find them all and send them off to get Aged Pirate Rum and another $50.

All Gems of Beauty Cigarette Cards

Out of the 12 Gems of Beauty cigarette cards, only one is tucked away in Blackwater, the others can be easily accessed. Collect them all and earn yourself a Platinum Chain Necklace and $100 for your troubles.

All Flora of North America Cigarette Cards

Unless you’re lucky with your cigarette packs, the Flora of North America cigarette cards require access to Blackwater. Expect to be polishing off this collection late into the game if you want a Special Miracle Tonic and $50.

All Fauna of North America Cigarette Cards

The Fauna of North America collection is one of the few cigarette card series that can be found without access to Blackwater. The main bulk is going to be located in Lemoyne and New Hanover. Collect all 12 to get a Perfect Rabbit Pelt and $50.

All Famous Gunslingers Cigarette Cards

Famous Gunslingers is another series of 12 cigarette cards. If you want to collect them all, you’ll need access to Blackwater, but it’s worth it for the Special Snake Oil and the $50.

All Breeds of Horses Cigarette Cards

The Breeds of Horses cigarette cards are primarily in Rhodes and west of Valentine. However, there is one far down beyond Blackwater. If you do manage to get all 12 cards, you will receive Special Horse Medicine and $50.

All Artists, Writers, and Poets Cigarette Cards

The 12 cigarette cards from the Artists, Writers, and Poets collection are spread right around the middle of the map in Red Dead Redemption 2. There are two cards tucked away in Blackwater, so expect to get these much later in the game.

All Amazing Inventions Cigarette Cards

The Amazing Inventions cigarette cards are found predominantly around Lemoyne and Saint Denis. If you want to collect all 12, you will need to have access to Blackwater. The other option is to sneak into town and try to grab it undetected.

Treasure Hunts

Landmarks of Riches treasure hunt

PC players can embark on a treasure hunt exclusive to their platform called Landmarks of Riches. The reward at the end of the journey is six Gold Bars worth $3,000 in story mode.

Jack Hall Gang treasure maps and locations

Complete the Jack Hall Gang Treasure quest. This is one of the easier treasure hunts to embark on, but it'll be a nice chunk of change in Arthur's pocket in the early hours of the game.

Poisonous Trail maps and treasure location

They say the first map to the Poisonous Trail treasure hunt is one of the hardest items to find in the game. It's worth it, though. This is one of the more interesting treasure hunts players can partake in.

Red Dead Online guides

When does the Red Dead Online Beta end?

Find out when Red Dead Online will fully release.

How to unlock Free Roam

Learn how to unlock Free Roam so you can explore the entire map in Red Dead Online.

How to farm XP and rank up fast

Earn experience quickly and rank up fast with these helpful tips.

Are there Legendary Animals in Red Dead Online?

Learn how Legendary Animals work in Red Dead Online.

How to play Gun Rush in Red Dead Online

Learn the basics of Gun Rush in Red Dead Online.

How to get the High Roller Revolver

Get your hands on one of the fastest firing revolver available early on in Red Dead Online.

How to fix error 0x20010006 in Red Dead Online

Getting this error code? Here’s what you need to know about it.

We'll continue to update this article with new links and guides as time goes on, so make sure you check back often for the latest updates.