Whether you’re looking to complete daily challenges in Red Dead Online, or just trying to hunt down every creature in Red Dead Redemption 2, you’re going to find your job cut out for you. That’s why we’ve put together several handy guides which will help you find most of the animals more easily. In this guide, we’ll breakdown some great Cuban Land Crab locations, which will allow you to mark off any challenges requiring Crustacean Meat.

Cuban Land Crab locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’re looking to get your hands on Cuban Land Crabs in Red Dead Redemption 2 or Red Dead Online, then there is really only one good spot to look. Head over to Rhodes and then make your way west towards the large island just off the coast. This island area, which includes a few different islands, is a great spot to hunt for Cuban Land Crab, as they often appear down near edge of the water.

Search the islands west of Rhodes to find Cuban Land Crabs scurrying across the beach.

Like the Western Toad or American Bullfrog, finding these creatures can be tough without the use of Eagle Eye, so we’d definitely recommend keeping your Dead Eye gauge full and making use of it as you move around the island. Whenever you get close, Cuban Land Crabs have a tendency to scurry off, so make sure you hit them as quickly as possible. A weapon like the Varmint Rifle will do the trick if you aren't looking for Perfect hits. If you're confident in your aim, or just looking to score a Perfect Cuban Land Crab corpse, then make sure you equip your Bow and make use of Small Game Arrows.

If you’re trying to complete a daily challenge in Red Dead Online, or just want to cook the Crab at your camp, then you can do so by breaking it down in your inventory. This will reward you with Crustacean Meat, which you can then cook over the fire at any campfire.

