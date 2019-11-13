New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

American Bullfrog location in Red Dead Redemption 2

Learn where to find the American Bullfrog in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.M
Josh Hawkins
1

With so many animals to hunt down in Red Dead Redemption 2, it can sometimes be easy to forget about the small creatures that roam Arthur Morgan’s world. Creatures like the American Bullfrog, that when hunted will grant players some small animal parts, which can be used to craft various items. You’ll also need to know how to find the American Bullfrog to complete some of the daily challenges in Red Dead Online, and this guide will detail the locations that you can find these tricky little creatures in both singleplayer and online.

American Bullfrog location in Red Dead Redemption 2

Like most things in Red Dead Redemption 2, the online and offline locations are often the same. The American Bullfrog’s general spawn locations are one of the many things that online shares with the offline campaign, and knowing where to find the American Bullfrog in one mode will allow you to hunt it in the other mode.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - American Bullfrog
The American Bullfrog can be found in the swamps north of Saint Denis in both Red Dead Online and singleplayer.

To find the American Bullfrog, players are going to want to head to Lagras, near Saint Denis. Once here, look around for small bits of swamp puddles and use your Dead Eye to search for the American Bullfrogs in the area. This area is exceptionally dangerous, though, thanks to the Alligators that spawn around here, so make sure you have a weapon handy that can deal with them quickly. You’ll also want a Varmint Rifle, or a bow with Small Game Arrows to hunt the American Bullfrog.

RDR2 - where to find American Bullfrog location

We’ve included a map in this article, which shows off a few hotspots where we managed to find a good number of American Bullfrog. If you find yourself struggling to find them, then you can always head away from the area and return in a bit to search for them some more.

Now that you know where to find American Bullfrog, head back over to our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more useful information, like our guide on where to find Blackberries.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

