Trapper locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 This guide will show players the Trapper locations all across the Red Dead Redemption 2 map, helping them sell those valuable pelts and craft clothing.

This guide will help players find the various Trapper locations in Red Dead Redemption 2. Knowing where the Trapper can be found is essential, as players will often be required to sell him valuable pelts in order to craft in-game items. You don't normally have to go too far to find this guy, but there can be some dry spots in the northern parts of the map.

When do you meet the Trapper?

Players will first meet the Trapper when they reach Saint Denis, a location in Red Dead Redemption 2 that can be discovered through natural exploration or casual story progression. Don’t rush to meet the Trapper. It happens on its own and the likelihood that you’ll have the ingredients he needs when you first meet him will be slim. Feel free to just let this introduction happen naturally. When players progress further into the game, they'll eventually stumble upon more Trapper outposts conveniently spread all across the land.

The Trapper will set you up with new clothing and items.

Who is the Trapper?

The Trapper is a vendor who deals in wild animal pelts and can craft new items for the player. Specifically, he likes the pelts of Legendary animals and can craft custom items for you if you bring him the right ingredients. He can also make special items for you based on the challenges you complete, with different challenges unlocking new and/or reinforced gear. These items often give bonuses to help make Arthur Morgan a better outlaw. Finally, the Trapper also sells a few basic hunting supplies, so it would be wise for players to make a visit any time a Trapper is nearby.

Where is the Trapper located?

The Trapper can be found in several different locations spread all across the Red Dead Redemption 2 map. The icon for the Trapper is a paw, so the nearest Trapper shouldn't be too hard to spot when double checking the hero's whereabouts.

Lemoyne Trapper location

The first Trapper players will run into is in the city of Saint Denis, in the region known as Lemoyne, just off the western bank of the Lannaheche River.

New Hanover Trapper location

Another location for the Trapper is in central New Hanover, southwest of the coastal city Annesburg, a short ride west of the Elysian Pool off the Kamassa River.

West Elizabeth Trapper location #1

The Trapper can also be found northwest of Flat Iron Lake, due north of the city of Blackwater, wedged between the inlets of both the Dakota River and the Upper Montana River, just outside of Riggs Station.

West Elizabeth Trapper location #2

Yet another Trapper is located in West Elizabeth, near the western border of the map, not too far from Manzanita Post, just off the eastern shore of the Lower Montana River.

Southwest of Pronghorn Ranch, along the western border of West Elizabeth, is a Trapper.

The final Trapper can be found on the western border of West Elizabeth, north of Owanjila lake. This one is a bit out of the way, but there's some interesting hunting in these parts and the Trapper provides a vendor who can take some meat and hides off your hands, allowing you to load up on more.

Selling hides to the Trapper

Now that players know where to find the Trapper, it's worth mentioning specifically which items are worth bringing to the Trapper. In general, it's best to sell all perfect hides to the Trapper, unless they're needed for the camp. On the other hand, non-perfect hides should be brought to the Butcher, assuming one is nearby, because the Trapper only deals in perfect materials.

