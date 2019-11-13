Red Dead Online Blackberry locations Learn exactly where you can find Blackberry locations in Red Dead Online.

There are a multitude of herbs and different ingredients that players can find as they explore the open country in Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2. Whether you’re just looking to pad your stocks with some extra goodies, or if you’re trying to complete a daily challenge in RDO, knowing where to find all the different items the world has to offer will be an important bit of knowledge to acquire. As such, we’ve put together this handy guide which will detail one of the best places to find Blackberries in Red Dead Online.

Where to find Blackberries in Red Dead Online

If you’re searching for Blackberries in Red Dead Online to complete a daily challenge, then you’re going to need to find and pick 5 Blackberry bushes. Thankfully the location that we’re going to show you has at least 5 bushes spread throughout, which means you can easily tick this challenge off the list and earn a little Gold while you’re at it.

Blackberry bushes look just like any other bush until you get close enough to spot the berries.

To find these Blackberry locations, head to the areas we’ve marked on the map. These areas can be found southwest of Valentine, near Caliban’s Seat. In fact, the curved path just west of Caliban’s Seat holds at least one to three Blackberry bushes in the area, and the bend of the main road that travels from Valentine to Cumberland falls holds another stretch of bushes.

Red Dead Online - Blackberry locations map

It is important to note that the second location on our map, near Cumberland Falls, actually heads down into a ravine area and down to the coast of the Dakota River. To grab the Blackberry bushes, stick around the top of the cliff edge and use your Dead Eye to spot them in the area. It shouldn’t take you long to stock up on the amount that you need—whether you’re hunting for a daily challenge or just adding some Blackberries to your inventory.

