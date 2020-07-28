How to start the Naturalist role - Red Dead Online Those looking to start the Naturalist Role in Red Dead Online will find everything they need to know right here.

Those looking to get started in the Naturalist Role in Red Dead Online will need some help. In this guide, we’ve broken down everything you need to do to get started in the brand-new Frontier Pursuit.

How to start the Naturalist role

Those looking to start the Naturalist role will need to make their way to the Welcome Center in Strawberry. The Welcome Center can be found just next to the jail along the northern section of the small western town.

Once in the Welcome Center, speak with both Harriet Davenport and Gus MacMillan. Each one of these two characters will offer a different route for players to follow in the Naturalist Frontier Pursuit. Those who want to hunt down and kill the new Legendary Animals that are now appearing all over Red Dead Online will want to side with Gus MacMillan. Those who wish to help preserve the wildlife will need to work with Harriet Davenport to collect blood samples for each of the new Legendary Animals.

Head to the Welcome Center in Strawberry to get started on the Naturalist Role.

The new role will also bring a slew of new items like the Naturalist Varmint Rifle, which includes new Sedative Cartridges and Revive Tonics for those working with Davenport. Those working with MacMillan will find a new Elephant Rifle, Improved Bow, and new Bow Grips available to help them hunt down and kill the new animals.

We’ll have plenty of additional information about the Naturalist role throughout the day, so make sure you keep your eyes on our Red Dead Online topic for the latest information.

Now that you know how to start the Naturalist role, get out there and start hunting down those Legendary Animals. Choose your path carefully, though, as you can only take one. If you want a full look at all the big changes available in the newest update, make sure you check out our patch notes article detailing the latest content patch for Red Dead Online.