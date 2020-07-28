Red Dead Online update 1.20 patch notes add The Naturalist Frontier Pursuit today The latest content update for Red Dead Online brings The Naturalist Frontier Pursuit, new Outlaw Pass, and more to the game today.

It’s been several months since Red Dead Online saw any big changes, but now Rockstar is opening the flood gates. Today, Red Dead Online players can login and check out a brand-new Frontier Pursuit, as well as a new Outlaw Pass, new clothing options and more.

Those who have been starving for more content in Red Dead Online will want to hop in today and pick up the newly added The Naturalist Frontier Pursuit, a brand new role that offers up two distinct paths, as well as new Legendary Animals to hunt and document. These Legendary Animals are the bread and butter of the update, bringing a total of seven new Legendary Animals to the online game mode.

On top of the new Legendary Animals, players can also kick off the new The Naturalist Frontier Pursuit, allowing them to work with one of two different characters to further the role’s various ranks. You can team up with Harriet Davenport, a renowned conservationist, to document the various animals that you can find throughout the world. Those who aren’t into conserving can team up with Gus MacMillan to hunt down and kill the new Legendary Animals in return for new special clothing items.

This is one of the first times we’ve had a real distinct choice to make in a Frontier Pursuit, and to be honest, it’s very enticing to see some kind of actual player interaction required here. It really forces players to think about which method they want to follow for the new role, as Rockstar has warned that Harriet Davenport will pick up on things if you try to play both sides of the new job.

On top of the new pursuit, players will also get access to a new Outlaw Pass, which will include a ton of bonuses like Gold Bars, new clothing, discounts on items, and other assorted items. New Free Roam events are also joining the batch, which will line up with the new The Naturalist content. This content update will also bring some big changes to the game’s basic systems, including an improved threat indicator and asynchronous matchmaking. Rockstar has also stated that more updates and content will be coming in the weeks and months ahead, so we should expect to see more info dropping on that as time goes by.

Looking for the official patch notes? Here's a brief glimpse of what you can expect from the update pulled from the patch notes that Rockstar released today:

The world of Red Dead Online continues to evolve with a new Frontier Pursuit featuring a unique path and activities to help you carve out a life for yourself on the frontier. The new Naturalist Specialist Role opens a new path around tracking, studying and hunting animals. Naturalists get access to a new role progression, gameplay and several items. Seven new Legendary Animal species, each with three different subspecies, have been added to Red Dead Online. Some subspecies can be found in the open world by purchasing maps from Harriet Davenport, while sightings of some rare subspecies may become available from Harriet as you progress through the Naturalist Role. Cougar

Fox

Boar

Beaver

Wolf

Bison

Elk Two new Naturalist Role related Free Roam Events have been added to Red Dead Online, and will become available via invites as you progress through the Naturalist Role: Protect Legendary Animal: Work with other players to free and escort a Legendary Animal species from Poachers Wild Animal Tagging: Cooperate with others to sedate and tag a certain number of animal species within the time limit Both Harriet Davenport and Gus Macmillan have set up stores in several locations across the world of Red Dead Online. Visit Harriet’s Naturalist Store to progress the Naturalist Role, purchase special tonics, and hear about unique missions to participate in. Alternatively, drop by Gus’ Store with animal provisions to craft new clothing items, trinkets and more. New missions to rescue animals from Poachers have been added to Red Dead Online. These can be started by talking to Harriet Davenport, and may appear dynamically throughout the world once you progress through the Naturalist Role. The Wilderness Camp has been added to Red Dead Online, unlocked by progressing through the Naturalist Role. This allows players to create a temporary campfire at a nearby location in the open world, with the ability for up to four players to sit, cook, craft and rest. Five new Dynamic Events have been added across the world of Red Dead Online for players to discover New sets of Weekly Collections from Madam Nazar have been added for Collector Role players, which can be sold for an additional bonus Several new Daily Challenges have been added to Red Dead Online in both the General Challenge and Role Challenge categorie The Wheeler Rawson and Co. Club is available. Club membership is automatic and free, giving players rewards as they play during the Membership period from July 28th through October 19th, 2020. The Outlaw Pass No. 3 is available through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue for even more perks and rewards. Everything you unlock during the Membership period from July 28th through October 19th, 2020 and acquire during that period will stay with you permanently. Visit the Benefits section of the Pause menu for details on Reward and Offer availability. New items and variations of Clothing and Outfits have been added for male and female characters in Red Dead Online. These can be purchased from various places, including the stores of Gus Macmillan, Madam Nazar, General Stores and the Handheld Catalogue. Several new Tonics have been added to Red Dead Online, which can be unlocked and purchased at Harriet’s Naturalist Store by progressing through the Naturalist Role. These allow the player to control their weight loss and gain, increase resistance against weather effects and more. Several Animal Trinkets have been added to Red Dead Online, which provide some permanent benefits to player stats. They can be purchased from Gus’ Store by trading Legendary Animal provisions. Several new Crafting Recipes have been added to Red Dead Online, which can be unlocked and purchased at Harriet’s Naturalist Store by progressing through the Naturalist Role One new Horse breed with six coat variations has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Naturalist Role rewards: Two new weapons have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from the Gunsmith or the Handheld Catalogue: Elephant Rifle

Improved Bow Three new weapon variants have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased and applied from the Gunsmith once unlocked: Varmint Rifle – Naturalist Variant

Improved Bow – Horned Variant

Improved Bow – Wooden Inlay Variant Several new weapon modifications have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be unlocked through Club Rewards and Outlaw Pass Rewards: Components - Grip/Stock - Burled Grip

Styles - Metal Material - Tempered Steel

Styles - Engraving Material - Coloured Enamel (Red/Blue/Green/Yellow)

Styles - Wrap Material - Cloth (Sage/Cobalt)

Altogether, the new update for Red Dead Online sounds like it is bringing a lot to the table. You can download the update and check it out yourself right now, and make sure you keep your eyes on our Red Dead Online hub for the latest info and content to help you make the most of this new patch.