Where to find Evergreen Huckleberries in Red Dead Online Learn how to find Evergreen Huckleberries in Red Dead Online so you can complete all of your daily challenges.

Daily challenges are a nice addition to Red Dead Online and they give players a good way to earn some additional gold while completing simple tasks in the wild. Oftentimes players will need to find specific herbs or animal parts, like the Evergreen Huckleberry. In this guide we’ll break down a great location to find Evergreen Huckleberries, so that you can gather five for your daily challenge in Red Dead Online.

Where to find Evergreen Huckleberries in Red Dead Online

If you’re looking for Evergreen Huckleberries to complete your daily challenge to pick 5, or just looking to gather up a few for crafting, we’ve got just what you’ve been looking for. To find a good amount of Evergreen Huckleberry bushes, head over to Rhodes and then follow the road out of town, continuing west of Southfield Flats.

You can find Evergreen Huckleberries just northwest of Rhodes.

This road has several hilly areas around it, as well some nice forested portions of land as well. If you look at the map we’ve included above and head to the marked area, you can easily find enough bushes to pick up the 5 Evergreen Huckleberries that you need to pick for this particular daily challenge. If you find yourself having trouble spotting them, use Dead Eye and then look out for bushes that appear to have some blue-ish colored berries on them.

When you’ve picked your fill, you can head down to Rhodes to fast travel anywhere else in the world that you might need to go. You’ll also want to make sure you know how to find Exotic Bird Meat for another daily challenge.

Now that you know where to find Evergreen Huckleberries, head back over to our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for more assistance completing all the daily challenges in Red Dead Online, or for help with the singleplayer campaign and all that it has to offer.