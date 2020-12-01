What is the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License in Red Dead Online? Learn more about the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License which is now available in Red Dead Online.

The launch of Red Dead Online’s standalone client has also brought along a new update, which includes quite a few changes players will want to take note of. One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a new Prestigious Bounty Hunter License, which has left many players confused. What exactly is the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License and how does it compare to the original Bounty Hunter License that many players already have?

What is the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License in Red Dead Online?

Available for 15 Gold Bars, the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License isn’t a replacement for the original Bounty Hunter License. Players who already purchased the base license can still take on bounties, though the newest Legendary Bounties being added in the coming weeks will require players to purchase the more advanced license as well.

The Prestigious Bounty Hunter License can be purchased from any Bounty Board.

Basically, the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License is an expansion of the original license. It includes 10 new Bounty Hunter levels and rewards for players to unlock. If you’ve never purchased the basic Bounty Hunter License, then you’ll need to purchase both the regular license and the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License to gain access to all of the Bounty Hunter missions available in Red Dead Online.

Rockstar Games has plans to add more Bounty Hunter targets throughout the coming weeks. Those that are looking to take advantage of the new missions and the current double XP event that Rockstar has going on at the time of this article’s publishing will need both the main license and the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License.

Now that you have a better understanding of what the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License is, you can jump into Red Dead Online and start checking out the new content. The new Outlaw Pass No. 4 is available at the time that I’m writing this article, which means a ton of new items to unlock and grind for. You can also check out our Red Dead Online topic for even more useful info and content.