Prairie Poppy locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn the locations of Prairie Poppy in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Prairie Poppy is a special plant that players can find around the map in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. Once collected, this item can be used to craft items like Snake Oil and Special Snake Oil, useful Tonics for players to use in the main story and Red Dead Online. In this guide, we’ll show you some of the best places to find Prairie Poppy in both the singleplayer campaign, and the online mode.

Prairie Poppy locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’re looking to get your hands-on Prairie Poppy in Red Dead Redemption 2, then one of the best places to look is going to be down south near Blackwater. There are quite a few nodes of the plant down in the grassy areas south of the city.

Prairie Poppy is a yellow-colored flower found in the Great Plains, near Blackwater.

Unfortunately, getting to Blackwater and staying alive might be a bit of a difficult to accomplish in the earlier hours of Red Dead Redemption 2’s main campaign. So, if you’re looking to grab some Prairie Poppy, you’re going to need to make the journey as quickly as possible, or wait until the later portions of the main storyline.

In Red Dead Online, getting your hands on Prairie Poppy will be exceptionally easy, as you won’t have to worry about Pinkertons bearing down on you just for setting foot south of the river and into the Great Plains. There is also a secondary location for Prairie Poppy that can be found just southwest of the E in West Elizabeth on your map, just directly south of the W in Blackwater. Use your Eagle Eye to spot the plant glowing faintly against the prairie grass.

