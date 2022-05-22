Parasol Mushroom locations - Red Dead Redemption 2 Pick some Parasol Mushrooms in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online to complete challenges and make tonics.

Parasol Mushrooms can be quite difficult to find in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. These little mushrooms spawn in various locations, but the challenge is actually spotting them when out gathering, as they’re quite low to the ground. Whether you’re making tonics and bait or completing an RDO challenge, here’s where you can find Parasol Mushrooms.

Parasol Mushroom locations

One of the easiest locations to find Parasol Mushrooms in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online is at Flatneck Station in New Hanover. This is a train station, meaning it is easy enough to get to from just about anywhere on the map.

Parasol Mushroom can be found on the north side of Flatneck Station.

When you reach Flatneck Station (by the Dakota River), go slightly north of the station itself to the intersection. There will be three clusters of mushrooms you can pick. If you’re having difficulty finding the mushrooms, remember you can use the Eagle Eye ability to highlight animal tracks and plants. When Eagle Eye is active, look for the glowing and swirling particles around the mushrooms.

The Parasol Mushroom is short, making it difficult to see unless you're right on top of it. Use Eagle Eye to spot it among the grass.

After you’ve picked the Parasol Mushrooms, the Red Dead Online daily challenge should complete. In the event you need to pick more, either wait for them to grow back or go looking elsewhere on the map. According to the official strategy guide, these mushrooms are found in well-drained soil and woodlands.

With a good supply of Parasol Mushrooms you’ll be able to create Potent Herbivore Bait and Special Horse Reviver. If you can’t find this type of mushroom but still want to make these items, consider swapping it out for the Bay Bolete.

Spend some time wondering the woodlands and you’ll eventually gather up a good supply of Parasol Mushrooms. There are also plenty of other crafting items to find out in the world, so make sure you stop by the Shacknews Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide for information on where to find resources in RDR2 as well as Red Dead Online.