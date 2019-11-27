Bay Bolete locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn the best places to find Bay Bolete in Red Dead Redemption 2's singleplayer and Red Dead Online.

Bay Bolete is one of many types of plants, fungi, and other herbs that players can find and acquire in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. As one of the primary items used to craft Potent Herbivore Bait, knowing the best locations to look for Bay Bolete will prove invaluable to herbalists. This guide will pinpoint a few of the best spots to find Bay Bolete, so that you can collect it for crafting, or to complete daily challenges in Red Dead Online.

Bay Bolete locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Like most item locations on the map, Bay Bolete can be found in the same places in both Red Dead Redemption 2’s main story campaign, as well as Red Dead Online. Because of this, it’s easy to head to the locations that we’re about to cover and pick plenty of these little fungi as you need it.

Bay Bolete can be found along the ground and looks like orangish-colored mushrooms.

Players looking to get their hands-on Bay Bolete will need to head to Valentine and then make their way southwest out of the small town. Follow the road that runs between Cumberland Falls and Caliban’s Seat, and look along the roadside for Bay Bolete spawns. If you find yourself having trouble spotting them, then make use of Eagle Eye, or pop into a new session to get things to spawn again.

You can actually find several spots of Bay Bolete within the little panhandle area southwest of Valentine, though it might be tough to see the plants due to some of the foliage around the area. Either way, if you look closely enough, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding enough to craft any bait you want to craft or complete any daily challenges in Red Dead Online that you need to complete.

Check the areas marked on the map above to find Bay Bolete.

Now that you know where to find Bay Bolete, head back over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more helpful information, like our guide on all moose spawns and more.