Legendary Animal locations - Red Dead Online A detailed guide to all the Legendary Animal locations in Red Dead Online.

Legendary Animals have finally made their way to Red Dead Online. While they might work a bit differently than they do in the single player campaign, there are still plenty of options for those looking to hunt down these rare creatures. In this guide, we’ll break down all the Legendary Animal locations in Red Dead Online, allowing you to track them all down and capture samples for the Naturalist role.

Legendary Animal locations

There are several different types of Legendary Animals to be found in Red Dead Online, and Rockstar is steadily working on adding more similar to how they’ve added new bounties to the Bounty Hunter role. We’ll continue to keep this article up to date as new animals make an appearance in the online mode, so check back often for new info and content.

To help make sorting through the various Legendary Animals easier, we’ve broken them down into a table below. We’ll include more information for animals that you can find in Free Roam below the table, so click on their names to go directly to those sections of the article.

Unlike other animals, you can’t ruin the pelts of Legendary Animals in Red Dead Online. Because of this, you can actually hunt these animals using any weapon that you want, so bring your most powerful guns to bring the hunt to a close much quicker. Of course, if you’re wanting to sedate the animals, you’re going to need to use the Varmint Rifle and the special .22 Sedative rounds that you can purchase from Harriet.

The following Legendary Animals exist in Red Dead Online but can only be hunted using Harriet's Legendary Animal Sighting Missions, which unlock at Level 5 of the Naturalist role.

Night Beaver

Payta Bison

Sapa Cougar

Cross Fox

Icahai Boar

Moonstone Wolf

Rutile Horn Ram (PlayStation 4 exclusive)

Moon Beaver

The Moon Beaver can be hunted around Elysian Pool and the Kamassa River.

The first of the animals you can find in Free Roam, the Moon Beaver can be found around the shores of the Kamassa River and Elysian Pool. The best times to hunt for it are around dawn or dusk when its raining, so bring your best gun and a poncho.

Zizi Beaver

Make your way to Lake Owanjila and keep your eyes open for the Zizi Beaver.

Much like the Moon Beaver, the Zizi Beaver can be found randomly roaming around the wooded shores of Lake Owanjila. You’ll want to try to hunt for it around dawn or dusk in any weather for an increased spawn chance.

Wakpa Boar

The Wapka Boar can usually be found wandering the wetlands of Stillwater Creek.

Head to the area around Stillwater Creek, which is located down along the western edge of New Austin, near Thieves’ Landing. Some players have also reported being able to find it up around Manzanita Post, the small trading post near the border of West Elizabeth and New Austin. You can increase your spawn chances by hunting for this beast during the day when it is raining.

Cogi Boar

The Cogi Boar often wanders around the swamplands of Bluewater Marsh.

You’re going to need to head to the Bluewater Marsh area to hunt down the Cogi Boar. This Legendary Animal can be found north of Saint Denis, roaming around the marshlands with the gators and other swamp wildlife. Try hunting for this Legendary Boar around dawn when the weather is clear.

Winyan Bison

Head into the frigid northern reaches past Lake Isabella for a chance to hunt the Winyan Bison.

Hunting down Bison can be pretty easy, as these massive creatures have a much harder time hiding than smaller beasts that you have to track down. That being said, the Winyan Bison can be found roaming around the lands north of Lake Isabella. The best time to search for it is during the nighttime when the weather is clear.

Tatanka Bison

The Tatanka Bison can often be found grazing in the grasslands east of the Heartland Oil Fields.

Head to the plains east of the Heartland Oil Fields to find the Tatanka Bison. Of course, like the other creatures on this list, the Tatanka Bison isn’t guaranteed to spawn, though some players have reported better luck finding it when it’s raining during the day.

Midnight Paw Coyote

Search the forests and mountainsides southeast of Strawberry for a chance to spot this legendary creature.

Coyotes can often be tricky animals to track down. Not only are they small, but they move quickly, making it hard to keep up with if you spook them. We’ve heard reports of this creature appearing around the forested areas southeast of Strawberry. No current weather or time preferences are known at this time, but we’ll update this guide when we know more.

Red Streak Coyote

The Midnight Paw Coyote has been spoted in Hennigan's Stead.

Like the Midnight Paw Coyote, finding the Red Streak Coyote is going to be a bit tough. This fast little guy can usually be found roaming around the lands between McFarlane’s Ranch and Armadillo. We haven’t managed to catch it just yet, but that’s where the reports seem to indicate it usually resides. No weather or time preferences are known at this time.

Maza Cougar

Head to the edge of the Sea of Coronado for a chance to hunt the Maza Cougar.

Head to the Sea of Coronado, along the southwestern corner of New Austin, to hunt down the Maza Cougar. Bring your most powerful weapons and be ready to hunt during clear weather when the sun is just starting to rise.

Iguga Cougar

The Iguga Cougar can be found wandering around the Great Plains.

Hunting cougars can be dangerous work, so make sure you’re equipped with a powerful weapon before heading to the southeastern Great Plains to hunt for the Iguga Cougar. Located west of Blackwater, the Great Plains are home to quite a few creatures like Bison and White Tail Deer. The best time to look for this creature is during stormy weather at dusk, so be ready for anything.

Ozula Elk

Those looking for the Ozula Elk will want to search northeast of Tumbleweed in Cholla Springs.

Those looking to hunt down the Ozula Elk will need to make their way to Cholla Springs, just northeast of Tumbleweed. Try to stick to the rocks and bush as much as possible to reduce the chance of being spotted by the Legendary Elk and bring along some pheromones to help mask your scent. Hunting during foggy weather when it is dusk or nighttime will increase your chances of finding this creature and claiming it for yourself.

Katata Elk

The Katata Elk can be found roaming around Cumberland Forest.

Cumberland Forest holds the next Legendary Animal on our list and searching for the Katata Elk will require patience and cunning. It’s best hunted during the day when the fog is heavy across the land, but it can also appear at other times.

Teca Gator

Make your way along the river south of Caliga Hall for a chance to spot the Teca Gator.

Head south of Caliga Hall to the Lannahechee River during a nighttime storm and you’re very likely to find yourself face to face with a Teca Gator. This fearsome Legendary Animal is going to move fast when you provoke it. Bring your strongest weapons and be ready to take it down quickly before it can fight back.

Sun Gator

The Sun Gator can be found lounging in the waters around Lagras and Lakay.

Head down to Lagras and Lakey for your next target. The Sun Gator is another aggressive creature that you will want to take down quickly. It is best to hunt it early in the morning when the fog is heavy, though that does make it a bit harder to spot.

Onyx Wolf

Head up to the wild lands between Cotorra Springs and Wapiti for a chance at nabbing this legendary beast.

Hunting down this Legendary Animal is going to take you on a trek far into the northern reaches of Red Dead Online’s world. Make your way up to the area between Wapiti and Cotorra Springs and be ready for trouble. The best time to hunt for the Onyx Wolf is during the nighttime when the weather is dry, though it can be found during other times of the day.

Emerald Wolf

This Legendary Wolf can be found roaming around O'Creagh's Run.

Make your way up to O’Creagh’s Run with your best hunting posse in search of this next Legendary Wolf. The Emerald Wolf can usually be found wandering the lands around the run during the night, whether it’s rainy, clear, or even foggy. Listen out for the sounds of wolves howling and then grab your gun and be ready to act quickly.

Ota Fox

Make your way west of Rhodes for a chance to spot the Ota Fox in the wild.

Much like coyotes, hunting down foxes can be somewhat tricky due to their smaller size and speed. To find this particular fox, the Ota Fox, you’re going to want to head west of the town of Rhodes down in Lemoyne. The area that you can find this creature is pretty large, though you can increase the chances of it spawning by hunting at dawn or dusk when the weather is dry and clear.

Marble Fox

Head to Colter and look around the snowy landscapes for signs of this Legendary Fox.

The last of the non-exclusive Legendary Animals, the Marble Fox can be found roaming the lands near Colter. It is best to look for it in the early morning hours around dawn, or when the sun is getting ready to set at dusk. You can further increase the chances of it spawning by hunting for it when the weather is clear.

Gabbro Horn Ram

You'll want to look for the Gabbro Horn Ram within the Rio Bravo area.

Currently exclusive to the PlayStation 4, the Gabbro Horn Ram can be found near Rio Bravo. Hunt for this creature during the daytime hours, especially around dawn, in any weather circumstances and you’re bound to come across it at some point.

Chalk Horn Ram

Search near Calumet Ravine when looking for this Legendary Animal.

Another PlayStation 4 exclusive, the Chalk Horn Ram can be hunted just east of Calumet Ravine during clear weather. Try hunting during the day or right at dusk for an increase chance at making it spawn.

As you can see, hunting down all the Legendary Animal locations in Red Dead Online is going to take quite a bit of work and time investment. For more helpful information, make sure you head back over to our Red Dead Online guides section.