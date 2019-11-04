Dreamcatcher locations – Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn how to find all 20 of the Dreamcatcher collectibles in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has quite a few collectibles and items hidden throughout the world and if players want to find them all, then they’re going to need a little help. While a lot of the other collectible items require you to reach a certain point in the story, players can start searching for Dreamcatchers as soon as they reach the first camp just outside of Valentine.

All Dreamcatcher Locations

Like with many collectibles in Red Dead Redemption 2, finding all of the Dreamcatchers hidden around the world will take you a while. Thankfully, we’ve done most of the legwork, so all you’ll need to do is use the information we’ve included below to quickly find each Dreamcatcher and inspect it. Finding all 20 of these Dreamcatchers will allow players to locate an ancient arrowhead, which will increase the amount of Stamina you have available

Dreamcatcher #1

The first Dreamcatcher on our list can be found far up north, above Fort Wallace. Make your west of Bacchus Station along the railroad tracks. If you look just outside of Cotorra Springs, you can find this Dreamcatcher hanging from a tree at the bottom of a small hill leading up to the ridge.

Dreamcatcher #2

To find the second Dreamcatcher on our list, head west of Valentine, beneath the E on the town’s name on your map. You should see a small dotted line along the road, representing a small path. Follow the path and look for this Dreamcatcher hanging from a tree along the left side of the path when you’re traveling south.

Dreamcatcher #3

Finding this third Dreamcatcher shouldn’t be too difficult. Make your way just west of the junction at Caliban’s Seat. Here you should be able to find a tree with this Dreamcatcher off the right-hand path of the road when traveling westward.

Dreamcatcher #4

Make your way along the road that follows the Dakota River, near the Legendary Fish location. While following the road along the bank, look for this Dreamcatcher hanging from a tree that faces the river.

Dreamcatcher #5

Southeast of Caliban’s Seat, just between the N and the E in New Hanover, is where players can find the next Dreamcatcher on our list. Travel along the road that intersects across the railroad tracks and look for the Dreamcatcher off to the western side of the road, hanging from a tree.

Dreamcatcher #6

The sixth Dreamcatcher on our list can be found near Citadel Rock, just east of the town of Valentine. If you travel along the railroad tracks north of Citadel Rock, you can find the Dreamcatcher pretty easily. When heading west along the tracks, towards the bend, look for this Dreamcatcher in a tree off the right-hand side.

Dreamcatcher #7

Locate the word Heartlands on your map and head just left of the N. Here you’ll find the next Dreamcatcher hanging from a half-dead looking tree. It’s difficult to miss, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding it.

Dreamcatcher #8

This next Dreamcatcher on our list can be found northwest of Emerald Ranch, and just south of Heartland Overflow. Look for the tree holding this Dreamcatcher close to the bank.

Dreamcatcher #9

Finding the next Dreamcatcher on our list might be a bit difficult, due to how heavily wooded the area is. To find it, head towards the O in New Hanover when looking at your map. Once there, look for the tree holding this Dreamcatcher along the eastern edge of the O. If you’re having trouble finding it, remember to use Dead Eye to spot it more easily.

Dreamcatcher #10

Make your way over to the Aberdeen Pig Farm and then head west. This Dreamcatcher can be found hanging from a tree near some smaller trees and flora as you make your way westward.

Dreamcatcher #11

To find this Dreamcatcher make your way to Lonnie’s Shack and then head north of the landmark. You can spot this Dreamcatcher using Dead Eye by looking for it northwest of the L in Lonnie’s Shack.

Dreamcatcher #12

Head over to Bluewater Marsh and look for the junction in the road between the title on the map and Aberdeen’s Pig Farm to the north. While traveling towards the pig farm, look for this collectible along the left side of the road, hanging down from the trees.

Dreamcatcher #13

To find this next Dreamcatcher you’re going to need to look around a bit just south of Elysian Pool, next to the E in Hanover. It can be a bit difficult to find, especially given how few landmarks there are to go by here, so make sure you use Dead Eye to spot it more easily.

Dreamcatcher #14

You’ll need to travel to Annesburg if you want to find the next Dreamcatcher on our list. Follow the road that runs directly south of the E in Annesburg on your map. Look for this Dreamcatcher alongside the left side of the road when traveling south, it almost lines up completely with the S in Annesburg.

Dreamcatcher #15

This next Dreamcatcher can be found south of the U in Annesburg. From the U, head across the road that runs east and west here and look for this Dreamcatcher within the trees. The tree holding this Dreamcatcher is located atop a ridge, so if you’re having trouble finding it, try climbing up a bit.

Dreamcatcher #16

Finding this next Dreamcatcher will require you to make your way to the tip of the second letter N in Annesburg. Just alongside the road, look for this Dreamcatcher among the trees. Use Deadeye if you have trouble spotting it.

Dreamcatcher #17

Just east of the river that runs north of Annesburg, look for this Dreamcatcher among the trees. This area has quite a few trees within it, though, so make sure to use your Deadeye, or pay attention to the subtle rumbles of your controller, which should trigger as you get closer.

Dreamcatcher #18

To find this Dreamcatcher, make your way northwest of Annesburg and look out for a location called The Loft. A small road runs just south of this location, and you can find this Dreamcatcher off the southern side of the road, hanging in a tree.

Dreamcatcher #19

This Dreamcatcher can be found southwest of Window Rock, as you follow the road next to the railroad tracks, look out for this Dreamcatcher, roughly halfway between Window Rock and the junction in the road that leads north and south.

Dreamcatcher #20

Locate this Dreamcatcher by heading directly south of the S in Grizzlies West, just northeast of Cattail Pond. Finding this Dreamcatcher might be a tad difficult, so make sure you use Deadeye if you’re having trouble locating it.

With all twenty of the Dreamcatchers found, it’s time to claim your reward. To acquire your reward, you’re going to need to head to Elysian Pool. Here you can find a small cave behind the waterfall. Head inside and look for a cave painting along the wall. Examining this painting will reward you with the ancient arrowhead, which increases the amount of stamina available when using your bow.

