Oriole location - Red Dead Redemption 2 If you're struggling to find an Oriole for the Hunting Requests in Red Dead Redemption 2, here's the best spot.

For those struggling to find an Oriole location for the Hunting Request 3 in Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve finally found a good spot that should ease your pain. Let’s get right to it.

Oriole location

The best spot to find an Oriole in Red Dead Redemption 2 is the area around Riggs Station, the Trapper, and Lone Mule Stead in West Elizabeth. After more than an hour trying different spots pointed out by random YouTube videos, I decided to use the Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide, choose a hotspot from their map, and go there. When I arrived at this spot, I was greeted with multiple flocks of Orioles. What had previously been more than an hour of searching and respawning random birds on rocks, this spot delivered my perfect Oriole carcass in about 10 minutes. It would have been less, but I missed my shot on the first flock.

Now, it should be noted that these Orioles were in the sky. I was not able to find one sitting on a rock. However, there were far more instances of Orioles to choose from. These were Hooded Orioles, but it should be noted that the type of Oriole isn’t of any issue. Your Wildlife Art Exhibition list will update if you get any perfect Oriole carcass.

You should be sure to have Small Game Arrows ready when you try to hunt the Oriole. Some folks will say that Varmint Rifle is fine if you have the Buck Antler Trinket, but this hasn’t been reliable for me. Your best bet is to hunt the Oriole with the intended weapon and ammunition, which is a Bow and Small Game Arrows. You should also have Dead Eye Level 2, which is unlocked in the Pouring Forth Oil mission in Chapter 2. This will allow you to tag the bird with Dead Eye, ensuring that your arrow makes a good connection.

Once you’ve downed your Oriole, carefully run to where it fell, making sure not to step on it and damage the carcass. You can pick it up and place it in your satchel, and the bird will keep while you fulfill the remainder of the Hunting Requests. If for some reason you are having no luck at this spot, Big Valley should be the next spot you check for Orioles, as there is plenty of open sky and they are known to frequent the area.

Now that you have the Oriole location, be sure to visit our Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide. We’ve covered Arthur’s journey extensively, and no doubt can help you complete many of your tasks.