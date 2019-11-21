Sharpshooter 8 - Disarm 3 enemies in Red Dead Redemption 2 The Sharpshooter 8 challenge is so much easier than players realize, and this guide will walk you through the exact steps in the process.

Players will find that a couple of the Sharpshooter challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2 are difficult, and that’s putting it mildly. Sharpshooter 8, for example, requires players disarm three enemies without reloading or switching weapons. When using a conventional gun, this can be a nightmare, but I’ve got a trick that will make this a breeze.

Disarm 3 enemies without reloading or switching your weapon

To complete the Sharpshooter 8 challenge, forget your guns. Instead, get your bow out and craft three or four Poison Arrows. If you don’t have the recipe you can buy it from the Fence early in the game, or you can head up to Donner Falls and grab the recipe from the Mysterious Hill Home. It will be in a lock box on the side of the house.

When you have the three to four Poison Arrows needed, head to the Heartland Oil Fields and, even more specifically, Cornwall Kerosene and Tar. Make sure the proper arrows are equipped, create a manual save, then leg shot three of the guards. Do not shoot anyone else or swap away from your bow. Shoot three enemies in the leg with a Poison Arrow back to back to back. They will all live for a few seconds, dropping their weapons. The challenge will complete almost instantly.

Now, you don’t have to go to Cornwall Kerosene and Tar to pull this off, but I chose it as I knew there were guards standing outside the compound that were ripe for the picking. It also afforded me time to hunt a few Bison and check some Moose spawn locations. It’s also wise not to do this with any friendly NPCs in the area, since they will also shoot and might kill your targets and mess the whole thing up.

Now that you’re done with Sharpshooter 8 and you know how to disarm 3 enemies without reloading or switching your weapon, it’s on to Sharpshooter 9, which is a nightmare in its own way. Consider popping by our Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide for help with all your in-game needs.