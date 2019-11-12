Landmarks of Riches treasure hunt - Red Dead Redemption 2 Find all Landmarks of Riches maps and grab yourself one of the biggest treasures in Red Dead Redemption 2.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 out on PC now, players are finding things unique to that platform. One of them is the Landmarks of Riches treasure hunt, a journey that will take players all over the map and end with them receiving six Gold Bars. This guide will show you how to start Landmarks of Riches, as well as each map location along the way.

Landmarks of Riches Map 1

The first Landmarks of Riches map can be found west of Owanjila lake, south of the Trapper location on the very west side of the map. You’re looking for a small monument that you can search to find Landmarks of Riches Map 1. Just be careful in this area; this is prime territory to run into Black Bears and Grizzly Bears, or even a Cougar.

Landmarks of Riches Map 2

Head to Lakay, which is just north of Saint Denis. If you look at your map, just north of the second A in Lakay, there’s a Tiny Church. Head over and hop up on the roof. You’ll be able to search for and find the Landmarks of Riches Map 2 on top. Just be careful in this location and bring a rifle; there are American Alligators all over the place. Clear a couple out before proceeding.

Landmarks of Riches Map 3

Head north up to Bacchus Station. Just east of the station is a road that runs north. Take it until it splits off to the right. This will lead you to the Mysterious Hill Home, a house half buried in the side of a hill. On top of the house, in one of the windows, players can search to find the Landmarks of Riches Map 3. While you’re here, consider grabbing the Warped Brindle Arabian horse exclusive to PC.

Landmarks of Riches Map 4

The final map, Landmarks of Riches Map 4, can be found south of Rhodes and just east of the Braithwaite Manor. It’s actually smack in the middle of Bolger Glade. Head there and look for an old tree stump on top of a rock that’s surrounded by trenches. Searching the tree will give players the final map needed for them to claim the treasure.

Landmarks of Riches treasure location

The Landmarks of Riches treasure can be found on Mount Shann, just north of Strawberry and northeast of Owanjila lake. The treasure can be found under a rock at the base of the sundial. The final reward will be six Gold Bars, good for $3,000 in-game if you sell them at a Fence location. Head west down the side of the mountain when you’re done for some of the best hunting in the game.

With the Gold Bars in hand from the Landmarks of Riches treasure hunt, players can now set out to fully upgrade the Van der Linde camp, or browse through our Red Dead Redemption guide for more ideas on how to spend all that money burning a hole in their pocket.