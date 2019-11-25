Where to find Oxen in Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn where to find Oxen to complete your hunting and daily challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Those looking to keep their daily streaks going in Red Dead Online, or just looking to hunt down every animal in Red Dead Redemption 2 will find themselves eventually on the lookout for Oxen. Whether you’re trying to hunt them down in Red Dead Redemption 2’s singleplayer, or trying to find a couple to skin for your daily challenges in Red Dead Online, there are plenty of places that Oxen can be found, and we’ve put together this guide to help you find them quickly and easily.

Where to find Oxen in Red Dead Redemption 2

The unfortunate thing about hunting for Oxen in Red Dead Redemption 2, is that these sturdy work beasts seem to be a somewhat rare spawn, in that they aren’t always around when you start to look for them. Because of this, we suggest checking every available ranch through the West Elizabeth and New Hanover areas.

The Angus Ox can often be found around homesteads in the Heartland Overflow area.

Places like Downdes Ranch, and the homesteads around Heartland Overflow often have an Ox or two lazing around the house, eating away at the grass that grows free in the plains and rolling hill areas. Once you’ve managed to find yourself a couple of Oxen, you’re going to want to use Improved Arrows or a long-scope rifle like the Bolt-Action. Aim for the head, and you can take down the Oxen without much of a fight.

Need more help finding animals in Red Dead Redemption 2? Check out our guide on where to find Grizzly Bears.

If you come across a ranch or homestead that doesn’t have an Oxen around it, then head to the next location and circle back around through the various homestead areas until you find what you’re looking for. It might take a bit, but in the end you’ll have the Oxen that you need, and you can complete any challenges that you’re working on finishing off.

Check locations like this homestead in the Heartland Overflow area for Oxen.

Now that you know some of the different areas to find Oxen in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, make sure you head back over to our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more in-depth information and strategy content, like our guide on how to find the Trapper.