Wild Mint locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn all about Wild Mint locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

With such a wide-open world to explore, and tons of items and animals to hunt down, Red Dead Redemption 2 leaves a lot for players to do and find. Mint is just one of those items, and in this guide, we’ll break down the best Wild Mint locations for players to check out in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Wild Mint locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’re looking to get your hands on Wild Mint, then you’re going to have pretty good luck finding it around most places of the world. It is a fairly common herb, and usually just trekking through the woods can result in at least one or two nodes of it being found. But, if you want to guarantee that Wild Mint is waiting for you, then we’ve got the perfect location to look out for.

Head to the area we've marked above to find several nodes of Wild Mint.

Head to Strawberry and then make your way along the road that heads northwest out of the small town. This is the same road that passes by the Lake Owanjila. Follow the road along until it is running parallel to the river that feeds the lake. When the road breaks off from the river, continuing northbound, turn off to the left and head down towards the river. There is a fairly large concentration of Wild Mint spawns in this area, which should allow you to collect as much as you need, for the moment at least.

Of course, you can also check the fields west of Valentine for possible Wild Mint spawns, as we’ve often come across it while hunting for animals in that area. But, if you’re looking for a good spot to gather Mint for the Red Dead Online daily challenge, or just trying to pick some up quickly for a recipe, the spot northwest of Strawberry is always a sure bet.

