If you’re looking to complete all of the fishing challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2’s campaign, or just trying to know out a daily challenge in Red Dead Online, knowing where to find Steelhead Trout easily is going to be an important bit of knowledge to pick up on. In this guide, we’ll break down one of the best locations we’ve discovered to fish for Steelhead Trout, which also happens to be close to one of the game’s many fast travel points.

Steelhead Trout location in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’re looking to catch Steelhead Trout, then you’ll find them available in most wide river areas, so long as you’re using the right Lure and Bait. But, if you want to catch Steelhead Trout easily, then one of the best spots can be found along the bank of the Flat Iron Lake, just west of Rhodes in Lemoyne.

Here's where you can find Steelhead Trout in RDR2 and RDO.

To get there easily, head north out of Rhodes and then look for the small indention along the coastline, just southwest of the R in Scarlet Meadows. We had a lot of success fishing for Steelhead Trout all along this coastline, just make sure you’re using the right Lures and Baits.

To maximize our catching of the Steelhead Trout, we used the River Lure (since Steelhead are technically considered a river fish), and Worms, which are great for catching fish like the Steelhead Trout and others in its class. If you haven’t picked up any extra Lures or Bait, then head over to Lagras just north of Saint Denis and visit the Bait Shop. Here you can purchase a ton of different Bait and Lure types, all of which serve their own purposes.

Make sure to use the River Lure and Worms to increase your chance of catching Steelhead Trouts.

Now that you know one of the best spots to find Steelhead Trout, you can head down to the banks of the Flat Iron Lake and get started. You’ll only need three if you’re trying to complete a daily challenge, but they also sell for a nice price if you want to make some extra cash along the way. For more help with fishing and other activities head back to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide.