Rock Bass location in Red Dead Online Everything you need to know to find Rock Bass locations in Red Dead Online so you can complete all your daily challenges.

With so many plants and animals available to track down in Red Dead Redemption 2, finding all the different species and items you need can be difficult. In Red Dead Online, players will often find themselves faced with daily challenges to collect a certain amount of an item, or to hunt a specific animal. In this guide we’ll show you how to find and catch Rock Bass, one of the many fish that you can find throughout the world in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rock Bass location in Red Dead Online

If you’re looking to find Rock Bass for your daily challenges in Red Dead Online, then you can find them pretty much anywhere that fish can be found. Like Bluegill, Rock Bass are one of the most basic fish types available to catch in Red Dead Redemption 2. We’ve put together a couple of really good spots that we’ve used before, though, which should help you narrow it down so that you can grab the 5 Rock Bass you need as quickly as possible.

Rock Bass can be found all along this section of the Dakota River.

The first location you’ll want to look into can be found over along the bank of the Dakota River, just south of Wallace Station. This area is overflowing with Rock Bass and other basic fish, and it’s also a really pretty area to fish in if you’re one of those people who like to take in the world as you sit patiently, waiting for the fish to bite. You’re also very close to both Valentine and Strawberry, which makes selling off your caught fish quite easy, assuming you want to make an extra buck or two at the Butcher.

If you find yourself over in the eastern portion of the world, though, you can head up to Annesburg and then beeline west to O’Creagh’s Run. Here along the banks of the lake, you can find an assortment of fish including the Rock Bass. Hang around until you catch all that you need, and then you’re in the perfect spot to head back over to Annesburg and then south to Saint Dennis if you want.

Plenty of Rock Bass fill the waters of O'Creagh's Run just west of Annesburg.

Like any fish, having the right bait is key to catching Rock Bass. Thankfully, one of the most basic types of bait, Cheese Bait, is perfect for luring in Rock Bass. Make sure to use it to increase your chances of bringing in a Rock Bass over other fish in the water around you.

Now that you know how to find Rock Bass locations in Red Dead Online, be sure to head back over to our handy Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more in-depth help, like our guide on how to find Evergreen Huckleberry plants.