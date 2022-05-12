Creeping Thyme location - Red Dead Redemption 2 Here's where you can find Creeping Thyme in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Creeping Thyme is a resource most players will need in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. This herb can be used in various crafting recipes, and players will need to find it for the Daily Challenges in RDO. Today, I’ll show you a great spot to pick Creeping Thyme.

Creeping Thyme location

Creeping Thyme can be located just outside of Valentine in both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. If you head just a bit southwest of Valentine, you can find this herb just on the top of the first N in Valentine when you’re looking at your map. It’s just off the road. If you’re playing Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll get two Creeping Thyme every time you pick one so long as you have crafted the Ram Horn Trinket at the Fence. If you’re playing Red Dead Online, each one you pick will count for one towards the total you need to complete the Daily Challenge 0/5 Creeping Thyme picked. Completing Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online can help you earn Gold Bars. If you’re playing Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll need to track down the Legendary Animals (specifically the Legendary Big Horn Ram) to craft the Ram Horn Trinket to get double Creeping Thyme every time you pick one bush.

Creeping Thyme can be consumed on its own to replenish a player’s Dead Eye core. It can also be used as seasoning in cooking recipes, with the exceptions being Stringy Meat, Gritty Fish, Herptile Meat, and Gamey Bird. All other types of meat can be mixed with Creeping Thyme to create a more beneficial recipe.

Now that you know the location of Creeping Thyme, be sure to visit our Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide.