Indian Tobacco location - Red Dead Redemption 2

Indian Tobacco is one of the many crafting materials players will need in Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Online. Sometimes, finding and collecting Indian Tobacco is even one of the daily challenges in RDO. Let’s take a look at some Indian Tobacco locations you can find in the game.

Indian Tobacco location

Indian Tobacco can be located in Rhodes, Lemoyne, the area in the southeast corner of the map in Red Dead Redemption 2 as well as Red Dead Online. In fact, the whole area south of the train track is positively lousy with the plant.

Provided you're searching south of the train track, you're guaranteed to find some Indian Tobacco.

However, to quickly and easily find some to complete a Red Dead Online daily challenge, head to the Radley’s House writing on the map and search just above the S in Radley’s. Here you will find three Indian Tobacco plants on the edge of some trees and brush. There is another group of plants quite close, down below the S in Rhodes.

On the edge of Radley's House are a few Indian Tobacco plants.

As for what Indian Tobacco is used for other than daily challenges, it’s a necessary component needed to craft Special Snake Oil, Potent Snake Oil, and Potent Miracle Tonic. You will also need Prairie Poppy for the Special Snake Oil, which fully restores Dead Eye, so make sure you collect that while foraging.

For those collecting Indian Tobacco in singleplayer, there’s also an Indian Tobacco cigarette card worth collecting as part of the Flora of North America set. Completing this set earns you the Special Miracle Tonic and $50, though it does require access to Blackwater.

