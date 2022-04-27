Le Tresor Des Morts treasure hunt - Red Dead Redemption 2 A step-by-step guide to acquiring the maps and completing the Le Tresor Des Morts treasure hunt in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Le Tresor Des Morts is a treasure hunt in Red Dead Redemption 2 that players can embark on. It was as pre-order bonus for those that bought Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation and Xbox, but also showed up as a bonus for those that pre-ordered the game on PC. In this guide, I’ll show you the location of each Le Tresor De Morts map and walk you through every step of claiming your treasure.

Le Tresor Des Morts treasure hunt

The Le Tresor Des Morts treasure hunt in Red Dead Redemption 2 is exclusive to those that pre-ordered the game, be it on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. It's not as long or as involved as other treasure hunts in the game, which matches up with what you'd expect from a nice little bonus for dropping a pre-order. It will result in the player obtaining six Gold Bars, which is enough to get the ball rolling in the RDR2 story mode. The embed above will give you a video version of this guide, and the walkthrough below can help if you'd rather read instead of watch.

Map 1

Limpany is located just southwest of Horseshoe Overlook.

The First Le Tresor Des Morts map can be found in the jail in Limpany.

The First Le Tresor Des Morts map can be found in Limpany, just west of the Horseshoe Overlook camp that Arthur and the van der Linde Gang occupy in Chapter 2. This is the burned-out village that you’ll pass by often on your way in and out of camp. The map can be found in the jail building, inside the cell next to a dead prisoner. Pick it up, then open it from your satchel and give it a read.

Tip: In the sheriff’s office near the jail building, there is a Gold Bar that can be looted from a lockbox on the floor by a desk. That’s an easy influx of cash in the early hours of RDR2.

Clue 2

The second Le Tresor Des Morts clue is found in the southwest of Saint Denis.

The second clue is hidden in the wall of a tunnel near the rail yard.

The Second map for the Le Tresor Des Morts treasure hunt is found in Saint Denis, just a little west of the stables in the southwest corner of the city. You’re looking for a building with a large sign on it that says The Cornwall Co. Freight Station. If head to the inner yard, you’ll then see a sign that says Storage Bays 4-6. There is a tunnel you can enter near that sign. Head into the tunnel and follow it. Move to the west side of a large wooden box inside the tunnel and look for the prompt to search. This will reveal the map.

Treasure location

The final Le Tresor Des Morts treasure is found in the Saint Denis cemetary.

Search the wall of a small building on the west side of the cemetary.

The final treasure location for Le Tresor Des Morts is in the Saint Denis cemetery, which is found in the north part of the city. If you enter the cemetery from the west side, look for a small building just in front of you and on the left. Go inside the structure and a prompt to examine the wall will pop up. You must have found and read the other maps and clues for this to trigger. Once you examine the wall, your reward will be six Gold Bars. The entire quest will also count for three steps of your Explorer challenge.

Now that you’ve completed the Le Tresor Des Morts treasure hunt, find a Fence and turn your six Gold Bars into $3,000 for Arthur Morgan. That’s a lot of money in Red Dead Redemption 2, but there are other treasures to find. Landmarks of Riches is another great option, and it will score you an additional six Gold Bars and another $3,000 if you trade them in at the Fence.