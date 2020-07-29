How to get the Advanced Camera - Red Dead Online Learn how to get the new Advanced Camera that was added with the Naturalist update in Red Dead Online.

Players looking for more options with their camera can now pick up an Advanced Camera in Red Dead Online thanks to the latest update, which added the Naturalist role. But, if you’re trying to figure out where this camera fits into the picture, you might find yourself struggling. To help you out, we’ve put together this handy guide on how to get the Advanced Camera and start taking better pictures in Red Dead Online.

How to get the Advanced Camera

The Advanced Camera was recently added to Red Dead Online, giving players new options like camera filters and more. While it might seem like part of the Naturalist Role, you won’t need to do anything special to get your hands on this new item.

You can purchase the Advanced Camera from the Hunting and Fishing section of the catalogue.

To get the Advanced Camera all you need to do is open up the Catalogue by pressing and holding J on the keyboard (or by holding left on the d-pad on consoles). With the catalogue open, navigate over to Hunting and Fishing section. From here, flip through the pages until you spot the ad for the Advanced Camera.

The new camera costs $540, or 22 Gold, and unlocks filters and some other options like the ability to move freely while using and taking self-portraits. If you love taking photos of things in Red Dead Online, then we highly recommend grabbing the Advanced Camera whenever you can. It’s also perfect for taking photos of the animals that the Naturalist role wants you to photograph, making it a perfect tool for budding explorers.

Now that you know how to get the Advanced Camera, you can check out our guide on whether you should choose Harriet Davenport or Gus MacMillan to learn a bit more about the Naturalist role and the choice that players have to face. You can also check out our other Red Dead Online guides for even more useful information.