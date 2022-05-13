Chain Pickerel location - Red Dead Redemption 2 Here's where you can catch Chain Pickerel in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Players who want to complete Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online will need to track down and catch five Chain Pickerel. Players trying to complete Survivalist 10 in the story mode will also need to catch a Chain Pickerel. No matter how you play the game, this little fish needs to be caught.

Chain Pickerel location

Chain Pickerel can commonly be found in the Dakota River, from Bard’s Crossing all the way up to Cumberland Falls. Basically, the area where the Legendary Chain Pickerel can be found. These fish can be found almost anywhere in the game, including lakes, rivers, and swamps. Chain Pickerel are highly active and will bite more during sunny weather when Corn Bait is used.

Players in Red Dead Online will be tasked with a Daily Challenge of 0/5 Chain Pickerel caught. Pay close attention to the ideal bait and conditions listed above, as it can be tough to catch a specific fish if you aren’t in the right spot, during the right conditions, and using the correct bait.

Players in Red Dead Redemption 2 enjoying the story mode will encounter lots of Chain Pickerel if they enjoy fishing. You’ll catch this fish randomly, although completing it in the Compendium requires that you catch at least one using the Corn Bait. You must also catch a Chain Pickerel for Rank 10 of the Survivalist Challenges, requiring you to catch one of each type of fish throughout the world. I would advise that you don’t worry too much about trying to catch Chain Pickerel during this challenge. Focus on the other fish, and there’s a decent chance you’ll catch one randomly. If you’re fishing and it’s sunny, however, toss on some Corn Bait and see if you can get lucky.

