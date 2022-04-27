Hawk location - Red Dead Redemption 2 Here's where you can find a Hawk in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

This guide will help players find a Hawk location in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, helping them complete in-game quests and challenges. Red Dead Redemption 2 features several instances where a Hawk is needed, such as feathers for the Trapper. In Red Dead Online, players will need to find a Hawk to complete the Hawks plucked Daily Challenge.

Hawk location

One of the best Hawk locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 is around Emerald Ranch. The country there is open and full of Rabbits and snakes, prey that Hawks love to feast on. In fact, you can find Hawks on a consistent basis almost anywhere around the Heartlands. Simply hop on your horse and equip your Varmint Rifle, then ride between Valentine and Emerald Ranch, staying south of the Heartland Oil Fields.

Except for Rhodes and the area south of it, as well as Saint Denis, Hawks are everywhere in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. They are easily spotted by their size and the way they fly. They are larger than most birds in the game, and they tend to glide. You’ll often think you see a Hawk but soon find you’ve spotted a Bald Eagle. You’ll also see Hawks swoop down to the ground or water and snatch up their prey, flying off with it. If you shoot the Hawk while it’s carrying prey, both will drop to the ground, and you can get a two-for-one deal.

Should you struggle to find a Hawk around the Heartlands, you can also head north of Annesburg if you’re still in the middle of the campaign, or to New Austin if you’re not wanted there. There are Hawks all over the areas surrounding both Armadillo and Tumbleweed. You may find several different types of Hawk on your travels around the map, including Ferruginous, Red-tailed, and Rough-legged. It does not matter which one you find if you're just looking for Hawk feathers or trying to complete the Hawks plucked Daily Challenge in Red Dead Online. Any sub-species will do.

Now that you know where to find a Hawk location, why not try your luck with some bigger game? We have extensive guides on the locations of both Grizzly Bears and Moose in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.