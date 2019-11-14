Longnose Gar location in Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn exactly where the Longnose Gar can be found, as well as what bait and lure you should use to catch it easily in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fishing can be one of the most relaxing and profiting activities to do in Red Dead Redemption 2 and knowing the best places to find fish can help make completing challenges in both singleplayer and Red Dead Online much easier. To help you out, we’ve put together this handy guide which will discuss exactly where you can find the Longnose Gar and even what bait and lure you should use to catch it.

Longnose Gar location in Red Dead Redemption 2

Whether you’re looking to catch the Longnose Gar for one of the fishing challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2’s singleplayer campaign, or just trying to finish up a daily challenge in Red Dead Online, you’re always going to find this fish in the same place.

Head to Lagras and fish behind the Bait Shop to catch the Longnose Gar.

The best location to pick up Longnose Gar is actually right near Lagras, just behind the Bait Shop where you’ll need to pick up lures and bait to catch all the different fish in the game. Before you start trying to catch the Longnose Gar, though, we do want to make a couple of things clear.

First, this is a much bigger fish than something like a Steelhead Trout or Rock Bass. If you’re going to catch this bad boy, then you need to be ready to deal with some possible line breaks. Make sure you pick up plenty of Crawfish and Swamp Lures, then make your way around to the dock behind the bait shop. You can use Eagle Eye to spot any large fish in the water—the ones your looking for have a long nose.

The Longnose Gar is a large fish that you'll have to store on horseback to transport.

Once you’ve spotted a grouping of Longnose Gar, use your Swamp Lure and Crawfish bait and toss your line in the water. At this point, it’s all about being patient and waiting for the fish to come to you, so try to transition between reeling in slowly and sometimes flicking the line to try to attract them. If you find yourself still struggling, you can always pick up the Special Swamp Lure at the Bait Shop to further increase your chances.

Now that you know where to find the Longnose Gar, head back over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more assistance.