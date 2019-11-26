Ram's Head locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Everything you need to know to find and collect Ram's Head in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Ram’s Head is one of the many useful herbs that players can find and acquire in Red Dead Redemption 2. Whether you’re looking to sell it in the main campaign, or just looking to get your hands on it for daily challenges in Red Dead Online, knowing where to find Ram’s Head will prove to be useful to aspiring outlaws and herbalists.

Ram’s Head locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’ve been exploring the world of Red Dead Redemption 2, then you’ve probably come across Ram’s Head at some point, but you probably don’t remember where. With so many herbs and different items to find and acquire, it can be easy to forget where things are on the map. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to help you find plenty of Ram’s Head.

Ram's Head looks like a yellowish-white-colored mushroom on the ground.

One of the best spots we’ve managed to locate for Ram’s Head collecting can be found in the northeastern corner of the map, north of Annesburg. If you follow the road and train tracks north, around Brandywine Drop, then look along the banks of the river you’ll find upwards of ten Ram’s Head nodes available to pick from.

Ram's Head can be found all along the road that runs north of Brandywine Drop.

If you’re still having trouble finding the Ram’s Head, then check out the map we’ve included above to help you narrow things down. When searching around this area, we were able to find a total of ten Ram’s Head available. Make sure to use your Eagle Eye ability to help highlight the Ram’s Head on the ground, as these fungi can be tough to spot in heavily wooded areas.

