How to perform a Mercy Kill - Red Dead Online Learn how to perform a Mercy Kill in Red Dead Online with the Naturalist role.

Since Red Dead Online’s release, many players have found themselves begging Rockstar to add in a way to Mercy Kill animals. Now, a few years after the game’s original release, players are finally able to perform these merciful endings on wounded animals. But how exactly does one perform a Mercy Kill in Red Dead Online? Here’s what you need to know.

How to perform a Mercy Kill

To perform a Mercy Kill players will first need to unlock that ability. Unfortunately, this particular addition is locked behind progression in the Naturalist Frontier Pursuit. This will cost you 25 Gold Bars to get started, and then you’re going to need to reach at least Rank 6 in order to unlock the ability to perform Mercy Kills. This can take a bit of work, so make sure you check out our guide on how to get started as a Naturalist if you’re struggling to kick things off the right way.

You can unlock Mercy Kills through the Naturalist role in Red Dead Online.

Once you’ve unlocked the Mercy Kill, all it takes to complete one is to find a wounded animal and then look for the prompt when you approach it. Much like in the game’s single player campaign, performing a Mercy Kill is all tied to a little prompt that appears in the bottom right-hand portion of the screen. Simply approach the wounded creature that you need to dispatch of and you should see the button prompt appear on your screen.

As it stands right now, there’s no way to perform Mercy Kills without unlocking and progressing through the Naturalist role. Because of this, you’re going to need to ensure you have the 25 Gold Bars needed to get started. You can check out our guide on how to get Gold fast for some detailed tips and tricks to help making Gold a bit easier.

Now that you know how to perform a Mercy Kill, make sure you're ready for whatever else comes you way by heading back over to our Red Dead Online guides.