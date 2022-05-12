Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Red Dead Online daily reset time

Here's when your Daily Challenges will reset in Red Dead Online.
Bill Lavoy
Red Dead Online gives players challenges to complete that expire at the daily reset time. These challenges can lead to various in-game rewards. Completing these challenges each day depends partly on knowing when they will expire. Here’s your daily reset time for Red Dead Online.

Daily reset time

Daily Reset Time Red Dead Online

The daily reset time for Red Dead Online is 11 p.m. PDT/2 a.m. EDT. This could shift by an hour depending on daylight savings time, but this guide will be updated if happens. If you bring up the Daily Challenges menu in Red Dead Online, you can see the reset time at the bottom of the panel. Once the daily reset occurs, the Daily Challenges will change to new ones. Completing your Daily Challenges is crucial to earning Gold Bars in Red Dead Online. We’ve covered quite a few of the Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online if you need help locating something.

Weekly reset time

Weekly Reset Time Red Dead Online

Weekly reset for Red Dead Online occurs at 11 p.m. PDT/2 a.m. EDT each Tuesday. This is often when you’ll see a new Rockstar Newswire for Red Dead Online announcing any special in-game events or offers. If you’re looking for new activities or content in RDO, this is the reset that you should be looking out for.

Both the daily and weekly reset for Red Dead Online should occur seamlessly even if you’re in the game. If for some reason you are not seeing updated Daily Challenges, simply exit Red Dead Online and launch it again. This should cause things to update so you can get back to shootin’ and lootin’ in Rockstar’s open world.

Now that you know the daily reset and weekly reset times for Red Dead Online, you can visit our Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide for help with everything story and online related. We’ve been creating guides for RDR2 and RDO for years now and have one for just about every problem you’ll encounter.

