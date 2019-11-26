All East Watsons treasure locations - Red Dead Online Learn all the possible locations of the treasure in the East Watsons Treasure Map in Red Dead Online.

Treasure Maps can be one of the best ways to farm for Gold Bars in Red Dead Online, and as you unlock new maps, you’re going to want to complete them. Most of the Treasure Maps you come across will feature multiple areas where the actual treasure can be located. To make these maps easier to complete, we’ve started putting together guides to all the treasure locations for each map. This time around, we’re going to be focusing on the East Watsons Treasure Map, and all the treasure locations associated with it.

As we stated above, there are usually multiple locations that a map’s treasure can be found at. To make finding these locations easier, we’ve included several images including pictures of the in-game map, as well as images of the overall area where the treasure can spawn for the East Watsons Treasure Map.

To find the East Watsons Treasure Map’s general location, head west of Wallace Station, to the wilderness area above the Little Creek River. There are four potential locations for the East Watsons Treasure Map to spawn its reward within this area. Looking for more treasure maps? Check out our guide to the Jack Hall Gang Treasure Maps in Red Dead Redemption 2's singleplayer campaign.

East Watsons treasure location 1 - Tree Trunk

The first spot can be found just east of the Stranger mission icon above the Little Creek River.

The first East Wastons treasure location can be found in a large tree trunk in this area of the map.

From the Stranger Mission, head down the road and then veer off to the left, into the trees. Here you’ll be able to spot a large tree trunk with an alcove at the bottom. If the treasure spawns here, the chest will be within the tree trunk.

Check the tree trunk for the treasure chest.

East Watsons treasure location 2 - Ritual Site

The second spot that you can find is just northeast from the first location. Head to the area we’ve marked on the map below.

The second possible treasure location is a ritual site with the treasure at this location.

Once at the location marked above, you’ll be able to find this treasure in a lockbox or chest included in a ritual site that spawns when the treasure reward is here.

A ritual site will spawn in this area if the treasure is located here.

East Watsons treasure location 3 - Cave

The third location for the East Watsons treasure can be found east of the second location.

Look for the third possible treasure location up near the rocky area outlined on the map.

Head over to the area marked on the map above and then look for a cave entrance. If the treasure has spawned here, you’ll be able to head inside the cave and find a chest near the back, waiting to be looted. Watch out for bears in this area.

Check inside the cave for the third possible treasure spawn location.

East Watsons treasure location 4 - Ritual Site

The final location for the East Watsons Treasure Map can be found south of the third location, just at the tip of the bear icon on the map.

Head to the lightly wooded area just at the tip of the bear icon on the map to find the fourth possible treasure location.

This chest spawns at a ritual site that only appears when the treasure reward is there. Look out for it in the trees and clearings around this location.

A ritual site will spawn in this area if the treasure can be found at the fourth possible spawn area.

These are the only four possible spawn locations for the East Watsons Treasure Map. Once you’ve located the treasure, the map will complete, and you can continue on to your next one. For more help with Treasure Maps and other goodies in Red Dead Online, head over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide and walkthrough.