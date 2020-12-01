How to get Red Dead Online standalone Looking to try out Red Dead Online now that it's standalone? Here's a quick guide to get you started.

Red Dead Online is making waves and trying to draw in more players by going standalone. The online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 received a big update today, including the option to purchase it outside of the regular game for a discounted price. If you’re one of the many looking to get into the game right now, then we can help you figure out how to get Red Dead Online standalone.

How to get Red Dead Online standalone

New players looking to jump into Red Dead Online can do so now without having to purchase the full Red Dead Redemption 2 package. With the standalone officially out now, players can find it available on all major storefronts including the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Red Dead Online's standalone client on the Rockstar Launcher.

All you need to do to find Red Dead Online standalone is to search for it in the search bar. Some stores are still updating their listings at the time of this article’s posting, which means it might not immediately pop up, however, you can easily find it directly on the Rockstar Launcher and Epic Games Store.

Once you’ve managed to find Red Dead Online standalone, all you need to do is purchase it and then you can download and start playing. Those who already own Red Dead Redemption 2 on any platform will still have free access to Red Dead Online, so you won’t need to purchase the standalone version to keep playing.

Now that you know how to get Red Dead Online’s standalone version, you can jump in and start paving your way through the frontier with the new Outlaw Pass No. 4 or the other changes made to the game with the latest update, which we’ve broken down in a news post already. You can also check out our Red Dead Online topic for even more useful info and content.