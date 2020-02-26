What is the 50152-MW1 error in Monster Hunter: World? Can't seem to connect online? Here's some information and potential fixes for Monster Hunter: World's frustrating 50152-MW1 error.

Modern video games are complicated pieces of software, and though players generally don't have too much trouble when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles, sometimes things just don't work as intended. This seems to be the case lately for Monster Hunter: World, with the game currently playing host to errors that are preventing hunters from joining the game with their friends. One such error is 50152-MW1, the likes of which crops up when players attempt matchmaking. Here's everything we know about the 50152-MW1 in Monster Hunter: World, including some ideas of how to get around it.

50152-MW1 error in Monster Hunter: World

There are a few different conditions where Monster Hunter: World players encounter the 50152-MW1, and essentially all of them are tied to either online play or online matchmaking. Considering that Monster Hunter: World is a game best enjoyed with friends, connecting online is likely one of the first things players do after launching the game — and that's exactly when this error (and others, like the 83-MW1 error) rears its ugly head.

As fixes for the 50152-MW1 error go, there basically aren't any. The error code doesn't seem to exist in any type of Monster Hunter: World or Capcom support database. With that said, there are several posts spread across the web with users reporting success getting around the 50152-MW1 using a variety of different methods.

PlayStation 4 users have been contending with 50152-MW1 for months, and many users reported success with a workaround that involves either logging out of and back into the PlayStation Network and/or rebuilding the PS4's database. The first process specifically involves logging out of the PlayStation 4, logging into the PSN account on a computer (not a smartphone app), then logging back in on the PS4 system. It's unclear just what this process fixes, but some users have reported success. The other method involves unplugging the PS4 while it's running to force a database rebuild, which we do not at all recommend. Fortunately, users can try to rebuild their system's database by entering safe mode — a process they can learn more about through the PlayStation support website.

PC players who run Monster Hunter: World through Steam may also want to try the workaround we've outlined for the 83-MW1 error, which involves setting launch options that should help clear up some odd interactions between the game, Steam UI, and internet-based protocols. Check out the full procedure here.

We haven't yet found any Xbox One-specific workarounds for the 50152-MW1 error. However, barring the failure of any of the above methods, players can always simply play Monster Hunter: World offline temporarily while Capcom and/or server hosts figure out the root cause of the issue. Either way, hopefully, the wait won't be too long, as we're all very eager to get back to hunt.

