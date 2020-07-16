Fortnite 2FA - how to enable two-factor authentication We break down everything you need to know to enable Fortnite 2FA and protect your account from data thieves.

Confused about how to enable Fornite's 2FA system? It's not so complicated. For as long as humans use computers and the internet to handle account data, there will be need for added security. Two-factor authentication is a good way improve security in general, especially in games like Fortnite where users build valuable collections of items and skins. Luckily, bolstering security with two-factor authentication is easy. Here's how it works.

How to enable Fortnite 2FA

You'll want to enable Fortnite 2FA to protect your account from data thieves.

The Epic Games crew has made enabling Fortnite's 2FA as easy as possible. The game's 2FA options currently support either email-based verification or verification from outside apps including Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and Authy. Here are the steps as outlined over on the official Fortnite website.

In your Account Settings, click on the Password & Security tab to open up the security settings section of the menu. At the bottom of the menu page, look for the Two-Factor Authentication listing. From there, click on either Enable Authenticator App or Enable Email Authentication.

If the Enable Authenticator App option is chosen, users may be directed to further steps using the outside application. If they choose the email option, further instructions will be sent via electronic mail. After the initial setup is completed, users will be asked for their two-factor authentication passcode the next time they sign into the game. They'll also be asked for the passcode if they sign in under a new device or if it's been over 30 days since they last logged in.

That's all there is to it. Simple, right? In return for enabling 2FA in Fortnite, players will receive a little care package that includes the free Boogie Down emote seen above, plus a Save the World care package that includes 50 Armory Slots, 10 Backpack Slots, and 1 Legendary Troll Stash Llama. You'll also need to enable Fortnite 2FA if you're looking to gift skins in Fortnite. To find more details about this process, be sure to check out our guide covering how to gift skins in Fortnite.

You should now know how to enable Fortnite 2FA.