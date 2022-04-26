Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q1 2022 earnings call here Stop by and listen to the Google Q1 2022 earnings call and hear what the company has been up to and maybe what it has in store for the next few quarters.

It’s hard to imagine the internet as it exists today without Google. What started as a search engine quickly grew into one of the web’s most important destinations and the company grew in rapid fashion. It is now the largest advertising company in the world and provides services to hundreds of millions of people per day. Parent company Alphabet is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings report this week. We will be streaming the investor guidance call once the earnings report goes public, so make sure to stop by and have a listen.

Google (GOOGL) Q1 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Google (GOOGL) Q1 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin on April 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted via the Alphabet Investor Relations site but you can tune in using the stream for easier viewing.

According to the press release for the Q1 2022 earnings call, the webcast should have Google management answering questions. This Q&A session will occur after the market closes, at which point Alphabet will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

In terms of the expectations that Wall Street analysts have for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 numbers, Earnings Whispers expects Alphabet to be $26.44/share. Meanwhile, revenue projections are expected to hover around $68.13 billion.



The Google (GOOGL) Q1 2022 earning call is sure to be full of some interesting news nuggets. To ensure you don’t miss any of it, keep it locked to Shacknews and even check out our Google topic hub for more in-depth reporting on the global internet search giant.