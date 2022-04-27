Evening Reading - April 27, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Only one day before the NFL Draft and a few days until May. Where did 2022 go so fast?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ozzie reviews Nintendo Switch Sports
- Donovan Erskine takes a closer look at Dolmen
- Devil May Cry 5 climbs over 5 million units sold
- Twitch may overhaul its partner program with new tiers and more ads
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's soundtrack is now available on iTunes
- This War of Mine: Final Cut coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S & Game Pass
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The NBA on TNT production crew are legit GOATs
The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun 🚌 pic.twitter.com/7lz2FNgLrC— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022
Be careful with your NFTs or they’ll get merc’d by someone with an energy sword
April 25, 2022
Support your favorite wrestlers with these awesome new AEW x Street Fighter tees
Okay Now these are cool! Available 4/27 For One Week Only so get your Orders in at https://t.co/DcFiB1jrQu #AEW #AEWDynamite @ShopAEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/3h4dVoSo7X— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) April 27, 2022
I can also appreciate a nice, thick ‘stache
If loving Chris Evans as a mustachioed villain is wrong, we don't want to be right. https://t.co/kbgO7uLEgD— POPSUGAR Beauty (@POPSUGARBeauty) April 26, 2022
And finally, April 27 is National Prime Rib Day
Happy National Prime Rib Day!!!— Jason Gancedo (@JasonGancedo) April 27, 2022
How do you like yours? pic.twitter.com/12dGeXVtsJ
And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!
You need Mongolian Stoner Throat Singing Metal in your life
Coach Perk is also a GOAT
New A24 movie!
No sweat, no sauce!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 27, 2022. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass shark slippers.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 27, 2022