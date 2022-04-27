New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 27, 2022

It's almost done being hump-day, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Only one day before the NFL Draft and a few days until May. Where did 2022 go so fast?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The NBA on TNT production crew are legit GOATs

Be careful with your NFTs or they’ll get merc’d by someone with an energy sword

Support your favorite wrestlers with these awesome new AEW x Street Fighter tees

I can also appreciate a nice, thick ‘stache

And finally, April 27 is National Prime Rib Day

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

You need Mongolian Stoner Throat Singing Metal in your life

Coach Perk is also a GOAT

New A24 movie!

No sweat, no sauce!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 27, 2022. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass shark slippers.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Tech Editor
Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

