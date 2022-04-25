Gran Turismo 7's 1.13 Update adds new cars and 24-hour Spa layout Sony's simcade racer gets a new update this month that adds a trio of new rides and an endurance layout for the legendary Spa-Francorchamps.

As the month of April begins to wind down and lead us into May, Sony and Polyphony Digital have been hard at work on Gran Turismo 7. The newest update for the game is ready to prime time and includes some new content that is sure to be loved by endurance racing enthusiasts. Officially, the 1.13 April Update for Gran Turismo 7 adds three new cars and the 24-hour layout to Spa-Francorchamps.

While Gran Turismo 7 launched with hundreds of playable cars, you can never get enough. Sony understands the desire to continually expand one’s garage and has obliged dedicated drivers with a trio of new rides. All three vehicles come from Japanese manufacturers this time around. The new cars in the 1.13 Update are the 2021 Subaru BRZ GT300, 2021 Subaru BRZ S, and 1991 Suzuki Cappuccino EA11R.

Gran Turismo 7 now includes the 24-hour Spa-Francorchamps layout.

The trio of new Japanese cars is not the only thing coming in the April Update. Endurance race fans will be happy to know that Polyphony Digital has added the 24-hour layout to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium. The 24-hour layout is very similar to the Grand Prix layout used by Formula 1, though it alters the entry and exit to the pit lane. Unlike the GP layout, the 24-hour layout sees the pit exit extending through Eau Rogue and having drivers re-enter the circuit on the Kemmel Straight.

Folks who get a kick out of posing and photographing their cars in Gran Turismo 7 will also be happy to know that Polyphony Digital has made two additional backgrounds available for

The Scapes feature. Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura and Cherry Blossoms at Night are the two newest Scapes settings. For more coverage of Gran Turismo 7 and other big-ticket PS5 games, be sure to keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.