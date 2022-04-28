Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Amazon (AMZN) Rivian stake leads to surprise Q1 2022 loss

Amazon's Q1 2022 numbers are out in the wild and the company's investment in electric automaker Rivian contributed significantly to its reported losses for the quarter.

Chris Jarrard
1

Today is an unusually busy Thursday in the world of tech and finance as multiple global giants have been sharing their recent earnings reports. Amazon (AMZN), retail giant and cloud service provider, posted its Q1 2022 earnings report this afternoon and revealed that an earlier investment in electric vehicle builder Rivian (RIVN) was a major contributor to the losses on last quarter’s ledger.

As per Amazon’s earnings report, net losses were $7.6 billion in the first quarter, a sizeable increase over the same period in 2021 ($3.8 billion in losses). Amazon attributes the increase in loss to its previous investment in Rivian Automotive which was classified as a non-operating expense.

This story is developing…

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

