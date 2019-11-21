Here's the Tesla Cybertruck
Wow.
Tesla finally revealed the Cybertruck at their Design Center in Los Angeles.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Here's the Tesla Cybertruck
-
-
-
-
-
I was thinking the APC from Aliens:
https://imgur.com/gallery/ROi0dyh
-
-
-
-
Hahaha that thing looks like a cross between the Landmaster 5000 from Damnation Alley and the Citroen Karin, the pyramid head one from 1979. https://autoweek.com/article/classic-cars/citroens-karin-concept-was-80s-pyramid-wheels
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ok https://www.tesla.com/xNVh4yUEc3B9/05_Desktop.jpg but still access to the bed from the side is important for properly securing things so good luck with that.
-
-
-