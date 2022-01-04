Ford set to double F-150 Lightning EV pickup production by 2023
The Detroit automaker cites unprecedented demand for its upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup and promises to increase production for the 2023 model year.
Bolstered by impressive numbers of customer intrigue and orders, Ford revealed on Tuesday that it plans to once again double its scheduled production on the F-150 Lightning electric pickup for the 2023 model year. The company announced it had to stop taking preorders for the electric-powered truck as they reached a total of 200,000.
The company made some big headlines when it unveiled the electric pickup truck last year. At the time, it was expected that Ford would produce around 40,000 trucks for the 2023 model year. After loads of consumer demand and pre-orders, Ford announced last September that it would double the scheduled production of the electric pickup. Now a few months down the line, Ford is again promising to expand production to as many as 150,000 units for the model year.
The Detroit-based automaker explained that it had to stop taking pre-orders for the new trucks once the numbers exceeded 200,000. Those pre-orders are nonbinding reservations through affiliated dealerships but clearly signal strong demand.
Ford said it would have plans to open up orders for the F-150 Lightning again in the near future and that the orders would take place across multiple waves. Customers who have already made preliminary orders with their dealership should be on the lookout for an email from Ford with specific details about securing an official order for the trucks.
There has been some criticism of Ford’s handling of desirable vehicle orders in the past. Most recently, Ford Dealerships and potential Bronco customers have been battling for months. Customers have been expecting their vehicle orders only to be surprised with markups or cancellations upon delivery. Similar issues have been popping up with certain Mustang models over the years. If Ford wants to establish some goodwill with consumers, they will need to handle the ordering process very carefully.
If all goes well for Ford and the new F-150 Lightning, the sky's the limit. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is up over 11% in today’s trading on news of the expanded electric truck production.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Ford set to double F-150 Lightning EV pickup production by 2023
-
-
-
-
Companies operating there as of 2019:
Abercrombie & Fitch, Acer, Adidas, Alstom, Amazon, Apple, ASUS, BAIC Motor, Bestway, BMW, Bombardier, Bosch, BYD, Calvin Klein, Candy, Carter’s, Cerruti 1881, Changan Automobile, Cisco, CRRC, Dell, Electrolux, Fila, Founder Group, GAC Group (automobiles), Gap, Geely Auto, General Motors, Google, Goertek, H&M, Haier, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hisense, Hitachi, HP, HTC, Huawei, iFlyTek, Jack & Jones, Jaguar, Japan Display Inc., L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Land Rover, Lenovo, LG, Li-Ning, Mayor, Meizu, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Mitsumi, Nike, Nintendo, Nokia, Oculus, Oppo, Panasonic, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, SAIC Motor, Samsung, SGMW, Sharp, Siemens, Skechers, Sony, TDK, Tommy Hilfiger, Toshiba, Tsinghua Tongfang, Uniqlo, Victoria’s Secret, Vivo, Volkswagen, Xiaomi, Zara, Zegna, ZTE.
Source, published Feb 2020:
https://www.aspi.org.au/report/uyghurs-sale
Also:
Another new advertisement claimed to be able to supply 1,000 Uyghur workers aged 16 to 18 years. It reads: ‘The advantages of Xinjiang workers are: semi-military style management, can withstand hardship, no loss of personnel … Minimum order 100 workers!’. The advertisement also said that factory managers can apply for current Xinjiang police to be stationed at their factory 24 hours a day, and that the workers could be delivered (along with an Uyghur cook) within 15 days of the signing of a one-year contract.
-