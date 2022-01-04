New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Ford set to double F-150 Lightning EV pickup production by 2023

The Detroit automaker cites unprecedented demand for its upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup and promises to increase production for the 2023 model year.

Chris Jarrard
Chris Jarrard
7

Bolstered by impressive numbers of customer intrigue and orders, Ford revealed on Tuesday that it plans to once again double its scheduled production on the F-150 Lightning electric pickup for the 2023 model year. The company announced it had to stop taking preorders for the electric-powered truck as they reached a total of 200,000.

The company made some big headlines when it unveiled the electric pickup truck last year. At the time, it was expected that Ford would produce around 40,000 trucks for the 2023 model year. After loads of consumer demand and pre-orders, Ford announced last September that it would double the scheduled production of the electric pickup. Now a few months down the line, Ford is again promising to expand production to as many as 150,000 units for the model year.

The Detroit-based automaker explained that it had to stop taking pre-orders for the new trucks once the numbers exceeded 200,000. Those pre-orders are nonbinding reservations through affiliated dealerships but clearly signal strong demand.

Ford said it would have plans to open up orders for the F-150 Lightning again in the near future and that the orders would take place across multiple waves. Customers who have already made preliminary orders with their dealership should be on the lookout for an email from Ford with specific details about securing an official order for the trucks.

There has been some criticism of Ford’s handling of desirable vehicle orders in the past. Most recently, Ford Dealerships and potential Bronco customers have been battling for months. Customers have been expecting their vehicle orders only to be surprised with markups or cancellations upon delivery. Similar issues have been popping up with certain Mustang models over the years. If Ford wants to establish some goodwill with consumers, they will need to handle the ordering process very carefully.

If all goes well for Ford and the new F-150 Lightning, the sky's the limit. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is up over 11% in today’s trading on news of the expanded electric truck production.

Contributing Tech Editor
Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 4, 2022 11:30 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Ford set to double F-150 Lightning EV pickup production by 2023

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 4, 2022 11:48 AM

      REMINDER: FORD and GM have showrooms located in the Xinjiang area of China (got in before Tesla), as well as a Volkswagen plant.

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 12:37 PM

        yea but

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 12:42 PM

        But we already know those companies to generally be assholes. Tesla is the The Chosen One that hasn’t yet spit curses while having their recently acquired leg stumps burnt by lava.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 12:46 PM

          Got it, so the horrible things going on there are only important and worth mentioning when associated with Tesla?

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 4, 2022 12:52 PM

        Companies operating there as of 2019:
        Abercrombie & Fitch, Acer, Adidas, Alstom, Amazon, Apple, ASUS, BAIC Motor, Bestway, BMW, Bombardier, Bosch, BYD, Calvin Klein, Candy, Carter’s, Cerruti 1881, Changan Automobile, Cisco, CRRC, Dell, Electrolux, Fila, Founder Group, GAC Group (automobiles), Gap, Geely Auto, General Motors, Google, Goertek, H&M, Haier, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hisense, Hitachi, HP, HTC, Huawei, iFlyTek, Jack & Jones, Jaguar, Japan Display Inc., L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Land Rover, Lenovo, LG, Li-Ning, Mayor, Meizu, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Mitsumi, Nike, Nintendo, Nokia, Oculus, Oppo, Panasonic, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, SAIC Motor, Samsung, SGMW, Sharp, Siemens, Skechers, Sony, TDK, Tommy Hilfiger, Toshiba, Tsinghua Tongfang, Uniqlo, Victoria’s Secret, Vivo, Volkswagen, Xiaomi, Zara, Zegna, ZTE.

        Source, published Feb 2020:
        https://www.aspi.org.au/report/uyghurs-sale

        Also:
        Another new advertisement claimed to be able to supply 1,000 Uyghur workers aged 16 to 18 years. It reads: ‘The advantages of Xinjiang workers are: semi-military style management, can withstand hardship, no loss of personnel … Minimum order 100 workers!’. The advertisement also said that factory managers can apply for current Xinjiang police to be stationed at their factory 24 hours a day, and that the workers could be delivered (along with an Uyghur cook) within 15 days of the signing of a one-year contract.

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 4, 2022 1:34 PM

          that last part is fucking dystopian extreme

Hello, Meet Lola