F-150 Lightning price, specs, battery range and release date Learn everything about the F-150 Lightning, which can hit 0-60 in 4 seconds.

Electric vehicles are the future of the motor industry and Ford is here with a brand new electric truck, the F-150 Lightning. The vehicle manufacturer has given the public a good look at the new vehicle with a livestream, where a lot of information was revealed. Here’s everything you need to know about Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

F-150 Lightning price

The F-150 Lightning has an entry model priced at $39,974 USD, which is reported to travel 230 miles on a full charge. There is a mid-series that starts at $52,974 USD that boasts a 300 mile range. The Ford site suggests prices reach up to around $90,474.

F-150 Lightning specs

Ford fired out a lot of specs for the F-150 Lightning, so here are the main points you’ll want to pay attention to. Of particular interest is the speed at which it can reach 60 mph, the horsepower, torque, and towing capacity, as well as the access points for charging devices.

Battery range of 230 to 300 miles depending on model

0-60 in mid-4 second range

563 horsepower

775 pound-feet of torque

10,000 lbs of max towing

400 litres of space

Always 4x4

21 charge points around the truck

Power your house during outages

The last point there is worth noting, especially given the power troubles those in Texas have experienced over the last year. Being able to power your house off of your truck would certainly have made the situation easier. You can learn more about this feature, and many others, on the Ford website.

F-150 Lightning release date

The F-150 Lightning is expected to go on sale in Spring of 2022. Consumers can reserve a truck via the Ford reservation section of the site. A $100 deposit is needed to secure the reservation, so get those details ready!

The F-150 Lightning is no doubt going to be an appealing option for those consumers at the intersection of needing a workhorse vehicle but also wanting to futureproof. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the Ford F-150 Lightning and everything else in the electric vehicle world and beyond.