Musk says Tesla (TSLA) Robo Taxi will reach volume production in 2024 Self-automated ride sharing from Tesla is allegedly on its way within the next few years.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased that his company would be getting into the ride-sharing business. After all, the next logical step from automated vehicles is automated taxis. Weeks after announcing that Tesla was working on a Robo Taxi electric vehicle, Musk has indicated that it will reach volume production in 2024.

The Robo Taxi idea was first announced back at the Tesla Texas Gigafactory grand opening event. Musk (pictured below dressed like a techbro's idea of what they think a cowboy's supposed to look like) briefly discussed the concept of the ride-sharing concept, only noting that the Robo Taxi vehicles would look "quite futuristic." Musk did not go into detail at the event, instead discussing the Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi vehicles, which are set to enter production in 2023.

Image credit: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via Associated Press

It's been a good day for Tesla following the company's Q1 2022 earnings results, in which it reported a 32.9% automotive gross margin and $18 billion in cash on their balance sheet. However, there are some noteworthy obstacles on the road to automated ride sharing. The supply chain crisis shows no sign of slowing down, which Tesla has admitted when it cited inflation and COVID outbreaks as contributing factors to an increasingly strained system.

